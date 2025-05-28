Nicole Lamon was Alain Berset's former head of communications. KEYSTONE

Nicole Lamon is the first woman to become Spokesperson of the Federal Council. She succeeds Andrea Arcidiacono.

Nicole Lamon was the first woman to be appointed as Federal Council spokesperson on Wednesday. The journalist from French-speaking Switzerland and former head of communications for Alain Berset succeeds Andrea Arcidiacono, who recently stepped down from the post.

A year ago, 53-year-old Lamon was already being touted by media observers as the predestined successor to Federal Council spokesperson André Simonazzi, who died in office. However, she declined at the time.

In mid-April, research by "Schweiz am Wochenende" revealed a possible candidacy for Lamon as Arcidiacono's successor. The current national director of the French-speaking Swiss newspaper "Le Temps" had been contacted by the search committee.

On Wednesday, the Federal Council appointed Lamon as Vice-Chancellor, according to a press release. The interim Federal Council spokesperson Ursula Eggenberger will resume her role as Head of Communications at the Federal Chancellery when Lamon takes office on August 1.