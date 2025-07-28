Addictive trend: nicotine pouches contain high doses of nicotine without tobacco. Picture: Imago

They smell of mint, act like nicotine bombs and are frighteningly popular with young people: nicotine pouches are booming in Switzerland - despite unclear risks and a lack of regulation.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicotine pouches ("pouches" or "snus") contain high-dose nicotine without tobacco and pose considerable health risks.

This can be particularly dangerous for the brains of young people. The consumption of so-called snus can be addictive and lead to concentration problems and physical complaints.

In Switzerland, there is no legal nicotine limit for nicotine pouches. Tobacco companies market them specifically to young people via social media, festivals and free newspapers.

Despite the ban on sales to minors since October 2024, Tobacco Prevention Switzerland is calling for a possible ban due to the high prevalence and lack of regulation. Show more

Nicotine pouches - or simply "pouches" - are in vogue. The small, mostly flavored pouches slip discreetly between the lips and gums. Unlike Scandinavian snus, they contain no tobacco. But harmless? Not at all.

Mother Louise from western Switzerland is sounding the alarm, as the Tagesanzeiger newspaper writes. She found out about the new fashion from her children - aged between 15 and 25.

"When my son told me about it, I thought: one bag a day, like chewing gum, it can't be that bad. But then I realized: it's more like three to six a day," she reports, stunned.

The consequences? Tiredness, indigestion, massive weight loss. "Because the bags are odorless, parents often don't even notice."

Not yet sufficiently researched

Pure nicotine, without tobacco - but with an even stronger effect. Luciano Ruggia, Managing Director of the Swiss Working Group for Tobacco Prevention, confirmed this to the Tagesanzeiger newspaper: "The pouches can put a strain on oral health and the stomach. A connection with cancer or cardiovascular disease cannot be ruled out - it just hasn't been sufficiently researched yet." The real risk? The addiction.

Because although the lungs are spared, some of these pouches contain real nicotine bombs. "When you smoke a cigarette, you ingest around one milligram of nicotine," explains Luc Lebon, board member of Tobacco Prevention Switzerland. He continues: "But nicotine pouches have been measured to contain up to 47.5 milligrams."

In comparison: e-cigarettes contain a maximum of 20 mg nicotine per milliliter. And while there are clear maximum values for these products, there is no legal upper limit for pouches in Switzerland.

Tobacco company advertising conveys a false image

The consequences can be serious: concentration problems, nervousness, aggression. Especially dangerous for young brains - the risk of addiction is significantly higher before the age of 25, according to Ruggia.

The marketing departments of tobacco product manufacturers are pursuing a clear strategy. According to the European Anti-Tobacco Alliance - to which the Swiss Tobacco Prevention Association also belongs - tobacco companies are pursuing a dangerous strategy: targeted advertising for young people.

The pouches are presented as "aids to stop smoking" - a fraudulent label, according to the criticism. Luc Lebon adds in the Tagesanzeiger: "Such products are specifically placed in social media, free newspapers and at events."

Is the nicotine pouch ban coming soon?

The figures speak for themselves: in a British survey, 46% of young people stated that they use nicotine pouches - just after vapes, alcohol, cigarettes and cannabis.

A new Tobacco Products Act has been in force in Switzerland since October 1, 2024: sales to minors are prohibited. But the online trade makes it possible - many young people can still easily obtain the goods.

A ban in sight? Tobacco Prevention Switzerland is thinking aloud about calling for a complete ban. Lebon points to a clear role model: "Snus - probably more harmful than pouches - has been banned in the EU for 30 years. Only Sweden is out of line."

