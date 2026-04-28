Zurich city police pursued a BMW. KEYSTONE

A police stop in Zurich escalates in the middle of the night: a young driver flees from the police in a stolen BMW - and shortly afterwards loses control of the vehicle. Two people are arrested.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An 18-year-old flees from the police in Zurich in a stolen BMW and causes an accident.

The driver and his passenger are arrested, the passenger is slightly injured.

The city police are looking for witnesses, especially pedestrians in the Schweighofstrasse area. Show more

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a patrol of the Zurich city police noticed a BMW in District 3. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver suddenly accelerated sharply and fled the scene.

The driver flees via Schweighofstrasse in the direction of Albisgüetli. Despite blue lights, sirens and a clear request to stop, the driver continues his journey at excessive speed. The police immediately give chase.

A short time later, the driver loses control of the vehicle at Schweighofstrasse 11. The BMW collides with a parked car. The front passenger is slightly injured.

The police arrest both occupants at the scene of the accident. Initial investigations show that the vehicle had previously been stolen. The driver is an 18-year-old man from Morocco and the passenger is a 23-year-old Swede. Both were taken to a police station for further investigation. They are suspected of vehicle theft and speeding.

The Zurich city police are now looking for witnesses. In particular, people who crossed a pedestrian crossing on Schweighofstrasse shortly before the fleeing vehicle are asked to come forward.