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New survey shows No camp on the 10 million initiative on the rise

SDA

27.5.2026 - 18:59

A poster in Bern campaigns for a No to the SVP's 10 million initiative.
A poster in Bern campaigns for a No to the SVP's 10 million initiative.
Keystone/Christian Beutler

Ahead of the vote on the 10 million initiative, a new poll shows a slight trend in favor of the No camp. Meanwhile, many are still undecided on the Civilian Service Act.

Keystone-SDA

27.05.2026, 18:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • According to a YouGov survey, there is a slight trend in favor of the "no" camp in the vote on the SVP's 10 million initiative.
  • 51% of respondents were against the SVP proposal, while 43% were in favor of it. Six percent are still undecided.
  • According to YouGov, this means that both sides remain within the statistical uncertainty range. Nevertheless, a rejection is currently more likely.
  • However, many are still undecided ahead of the vote on the amendment to the Civilian Service Act.
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In the federal vote on 14 June on the SVP's 10 million initiative, there is a slight trend in favour of the "no" camp. However, the outcome of the vote remains open, as the latest opinion barometer from market research institute YouGov Switzerland shows.

According to Wednesday's barometer, 51% of voters are currently against the SVP proposal, while 43% are in favor of it. Six percent are still undecided.

This means that the balance of power has changed slightly compared to the first barometer at the beginning of May. The "no" camp has grown by 5 percentage points from 46% to 51%, while the "yes" camp has fallen slightly from 45% to 43%.

Even though both sides remain within the statistical uncertainty range, a "no" to the 10 million initiative is currently more likely, writes YouGov.

For the second barometer of public opinion on the June 14 vote, 2518 people were surveyed between May 18 and 26.

Vote on June 14. How the 10 million initiative works - and what its consequences would be for Switzerland

Vote on June 14How the 10 million initiative works - and what its consequences would be for Switzerland

Tight race for the civilian service proposal

In the case of the amendment to the Civilian Service Act, the high proportion of undecided respondents (16%) makes it difficult to predict the possible outcome of the vote. According to the current opinion barometer, 44% of respondents would reject the bill, while 40% are in favor.

Here, too, a slight trend in favor of the "no" camp has emerged compared to the first opinion barometer. At the beginning of May, the barometer still showed a stalemate of 40% on both sides.

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