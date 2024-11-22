It is likely to snow again in the lowlands on Friday. KEYSTONE

After last night's heavy snowfall, calm has returned - at least for the time being. The next snowfall will follow this afternoon.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Meteorologists are expecting more snowfall on Friday afternoon.

Another few centimetres of snow are likely.

It will be really warm on Sunday. Show more

25 centimetres of fresh snow within a few hours, sometimes more. Switzerland is drowning in snow chaos on Friday night. New snow records for November are likely to have been set in many places, Meteonews predicts.

By Friday morning, the situation had calmed down in many places. Road conditions and the situation on the railways remain tense. Numerous roads are closed and there are many accidents.

On Friday, it will remain cloudy to very cloudy in the lowlands, with occasional sunny spells. More snow showers are expected in the afternoon, with another few centimetres of snow likely to fall.

It will be warm again at the weekend

Along the Alps, it will often remain very cloudy, and repeated snow showers are likely, especially in the second half of the day, writes MeteoSwiss. Up to 15 centimetres of fresh snow are possible here.

It will remain chilly. A maximum of 1 degree is expected in the afternoon. In the lowlands, strong south-westerly to westerly winds are also to be expected in places.

It will be a little warmer on Saturday. Temperatures will reach up to 4 degrees, on Sunday even over 10 degrees in some places. The snow should then slowly melt - and not return any time soon. According to MeteoSwiss, temperatures next week will mostly remain in the high single-digit degree range.