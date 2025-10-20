Always running late: the trains between Munich and Zurich sda

The rail link between Zurich and Munich was supposed to be faster and more reliable following an expensive upgrade. But the reality is different: Not a single train arrived on time recently - and soon there is even a threat of further deterioration.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you No train between Zurich and Munich has arrived on time in the last two weeks.

The line extension cost 440 million euros, but brought hardly any improvements.

Due to structural defects, the journey time will be extended by another 15 minutes in 2026. Show more

Four years of construction, 440 million euros in costs - and still no success: the rail link between Zurich and Munich remains a problem child of European long-distance transportation. As the "Aargauer Zeitung" reports, not a single train has arrived in Munich on time in the past two weeks. The delays ranged from four to 36 minutes.

The situation was even more precarious in the opposite direction: several connections had to end prematurely because the trains were running too late to keep to the timetable.

The expansion of the line was actually supposed to have the opposite effect. Between 2018 and 2022, the German section was extensively modernized and electrified - with a price tag of 440 million euros, of which Switzerland contributed 50 million in the form of a repayable loan. The aim was to reduce the journey time from four to three and a half hours.

Bottlenecks and old problems

But instead of efficiency, there is now congestion on the railways. According to rail experts, many sections are still single-track and crossing opportunities are rare. As a result, even small delays lead to chain reactions in the timetable.

Added to this is Deutsche Bahn's general punctuality crisis. In Switzerland, a train is already considered unpunctual if it is more than three minutes late - values that Deutsche Bahn is currently far from achieving.

It will be even slower next year

Deutsche Bahn has announced that the situation will continue to deteriorate in the coming year: Due to deficiencies in the track network, the speed will have to be reduced from 120 to 70 km/h on a 25-kilometer section. This will increase the journey time by 15 minutes.

An SBB spokeswoman told the "Aargauer Zeitung" that the company is "in close contact" with Deutsche Bahn and is examining possible countermeasures.

The Zurich-Munich route is one of the busiest international routes. The long-distance bus provider Flixbus is currently benefiting from this in particular: up to 17 buses run on the route every day, with tickets starting at CHF 13 - with a journey time of around four hours and ten minutes.