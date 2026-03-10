"No evidence of a terrorist background"

Postbus fire in Kerzers FR A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Image: BRK News The Postbus is completely burnt out. Image: sda Not much can be seen of the inside of the Postbus ... Image: BRK News The terrible incident claimed the lives of six people and left others seriously injured. Image: BRK News The investigation is continuing. The police are currently assuming arson. Image: BRK News The scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off. Image: sda The road was open to traffic again on Wednesday morning. Image: Keystone Postbus fire in Kerzers FR A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Image: BRK News The Postbus is completely burnt out. Image: sda Not much can be seen of the inside of the Postbus ... Image: BRK News The terrible incident claimed the lives of six people and left others seriously injured. Image: BRK News The investigation is continuing. The police are currently assuming arson. Image: BRK News The scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off. Image: sda The road was open to traffic again on Wednesday morning. Image: Keystone

A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday evening. Six people were killed and five injured. It is suspected that the fire was started deliberately. All developments in the ticker.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Early Tuesday evening (10.3.), several people died in a Postbus fire in the center of Kerzers FR.

According to the cantonal police, six people died and five were injured, some of whom are in a critical condition.

The police are currently assuming that the fire was deliberate.

They are apparently also investigating reports that one person poured petrol on himself and set himself alight.

The investigation is ongoing.

8.13 a.m. "Not again" - Parliament commemorates the victims At the start of the session day on Wednesday, the National Council paid tribute to the victims of the fire in a Postbus in Kerzers FR. The members of the Council stood for a minute's silence. "It was with great dismay that we learned of the fire in a Postbus in Kerzers in the canton of Fribourg. This tragic event has shaken not only a region, a canton, but far beyond," said Fribourg National Council President Pierre-André Page (SVP) before the start of the debate. "On behalf of the National Council and on my own behalf, I would like to express our sympathy and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Page continued. In the Council of States, President Stefan Engler (center) spoke of an incomprehensible fire. "Not again," he opened. "Out of nowhere, an everyday situation takes an unimaginable turn, perhaps on the way home from work or school." The senselessness of what happened is frightening, he said, when there are signs that it was a disturbing act of destruction.

08.06 a.m. "No evidence of a terrorist background" On the RTS program "La Matinale", Martial Pugin, head of communications for the Fribourg cantonal police, stated that it was assumed that the act was "premeditated". However, there are currently no indications of a terrorist background. "The clarifications and investigations are continuing", he said. He is also currently unable to provide any information about the alleged perpetrator. According to Pugin, the third person who was admitted to hospital during the night has already been able to return home. Two people are still seriously injured in hospital.

7.58 a.m. Pictures from Kerzers Forensic officers dressed in white at the burnt-out Postbus. BRK News Pictures from Tuesday evening show forensics officers at the scene of the fire.

7.45 a.m. Swiss Post expresses condolences to those affected The fire in Kerzers is a terrible tragedy, Swiss Post announced on Wednesday morning. All PostBus and Swiss Post employees are shocked and saddened. In the statement, Stefan Regli, CEO of PostBus and member of Executive Management, expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Executive Management. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," it continued.

7.40 a.m. Media conference at 2 p.m. A press conference will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Granges-Paccot in the cantonal police building. The Fribourg authorities will then report on the current situation. The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.

7.38 a.m. What we know and what we don't know The investigation into the cause of the Postbus fire in Kerzers on Tuesday evening is ongoing. The most important questions and answers. 6 dead and 5 injured Postbus fire in Kerzers - what we know and what we don't know Show more

Six people died in a fire involving a Postbus in the center of Kerzers FR early Tuesday evening. A further four passengers and a paramedic were injured, as the Fribourg cantonal police explained to the media on Tuesday evening. The police are currently assuming that the attack was deliberate.

According to the police, three of the injured are in a critical condition and one was flown to hospital by helicopter.

The police are currently assuming that the fire was caused deliberately by one person, they added. The investigation is ongoing. "According to witnesses, one person deliberately used an incendiary device", explained Frédéric Papaux, police spokesman. He emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.

The burnt-out Postbus in Kerzers. (March 10, 2026) Picture: Keystone/Kantonspolizei Freiburg

Identification of the dead underway

A police spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the police were also investigating reports that a person had poured petrol on themselves and set themselves alight. She would not say whether it was possibly a terrorist attack.

The identity of the injured has been established. According to the police, the identification of the dead is still pending and may take several days. The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.

The bus was on its way from Düdingen to Kerzers, it was reported at the media conference. At around 6.25 p.m., the cantonal police operations and alarm center was informed of the fire on Murtenstrasse in Kerzers.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. Injured passengers had climbed out of the burning vehicle, said Papaux. The emergency services had found deceased people inside the bus.

President of the Swiss Confederation and Swiss Post express their dismay

The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the number of passengers in the Postbus. The fire had broken out on the route. Rescue operations were still underway later on Tuesday evening.

The fire in Kerzers was a terrible tragedy, Swiss Post announced on Wednesday morning. All Postbus and Swiss Post employees are shocked and saddened. In the statement, Stefan Regli, CEO of PostBus and member of Executive Management, expressed his deepest condolences on behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Executive Management. "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," he continued.

Press conference on the situation today

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the State Council of Fribourg expressed its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. The cantonal government also extended its condolences to all other people affected by the fire. The government also paid tribute to the commitment of the emergency services.

The State Council also announced that a further press conference will be held today, Wednesday, at 2 p.m. in Granges-Paccot FR in the cantonal police building to "take stock of the situation".

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, also expressed his condolences. He expressed his dismay at the incident. Parmelin wrote on the online platform X - probably in memory of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve - that he was saddened that people had once again lost their lives in a serious fire in Switzerland.

Es bestürzt mich und macht traurig, dass wiederum Menschen in der CH bei einem schweren Brand ums Leben gekommen sind. Die Hintergründe werden geklärt. Den Angehörigen der Verstorbenen von Kerzers spreche ich mein Beileid aus. Und ich denke an die Verletzten & die Rettungskräfte. — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) March 10, 2026

The President of the Swiss Confederation expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who died in Kerzers. His thoughts are also with the injured and the emergency services. "The background will be clarified", Parmelin promised.