Peter Bodenmann is a former SP president. KEYSTONE

Former SP President Peter Bodenmann takes his own party to task in a column. His criticism focuses in particular on the co-presidency around Cédric Wermuth and Mattea Meyer.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peter Bodenmann accuses the current SP leadership of moralizing and neglecting core economic policy issues.

He calls for a more active monetary policy and closer cooperation with the Swiss workplace.

He is particularly harsh in his criticism of the co-presidency around Cédric Wermuth and Mattea Meyer. Show more

Unusually harsh words from his own ranks: Former SP President Peter Bodenmann has settled accounts with the current party leadership in a column in "Weltwoche". The 73-year-old speaks of a "pink barbershop left" - and accuses the leadership of having lost focus on key economic policy issues.

Bodenmann is particularly annoyed by the party's stance on monetary policy. While industrialists such as Nick Hayek described the strong franc as a threat to jobs, the SP remains too passive in his opinion. The Valais hotelier writes that the left used to work closely with the industrial sector and forge strategic alliances.

He calls for the Swiss National Bank to be made more accountable in order to peg the franc to the euro - similar to the approach taken by Scandinavian countries. Instead, the current leadership is losing itself in moral debates, he criticizes.

Party leadership also in his sights

In his criticism, Bodenmann takes aim at several SP politicians. He accuses Zurich National Councillor Fabian Molina of taking an ideological stance against China and ignoring economic realities. He criticizes SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans for his admiration of the Dalai Lama, whom Bodenmann describes as a "slogan uncle".

Other party exponents are not spared either. In his view, Lucerne National Councillor David Roth is concerned with side issues such as tourist buses instead of social housing. And although he acknowledges the potential of Graubünden politician Jon Pult, he accuses him of having emptied the content of the Alpine Initiative.

Bodenmann is harshest on the Co-Presidency. Cédric Wermuth and Mattea Meyer had repeatedly taken time out, which was incomprehensible in view of the economic challenges facing the country. His conclusion is devastating: "No idea about the winter electricity bonus, fire and earthquake insurance or industrial and monetary policy. Instead of working conceptually and letting it work, they run the party like a private donation box."

