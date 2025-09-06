1500 to 2000 people took part in the demonstration. Symbolbild: Keystone

During a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne, a car drove into the crowd. The person in the car apparently panicked at the sight of the crowd, according to the police.

Philipp Fischer

A car drove into a crowd of people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in Lausanne on Saturday. One demonstrator was slightly injured, according to the Lausanne city police in response to a request from the Keystone-SDA news agency.

According to several media reports, the car drove into the crowd of demonstrators shortly before 7pm. At that time, around 1500 to 2000 people were holding a minute's silence on Place Chauderon.

According to the newspapers "24 Heures" and "Tribune de Genève", the car is said to have been deliberately driven into the crowd.

"There could have been fatalities"

The Lausanne police announced that there were no injuries. The vehicle is said to be a BMW. The person in the car apparently panicked at the sight of the crowd, the police added. According to the police, an ambulance did not have to be called out for this reason.

A participant in the demonstration told "24 heures": "We were all sitting there calmly when suddenly a BMW sped up and accelerated as it drove towards the crowd. There was a moment of panic and people ran away. Everyone was shocked, there could have been fatalities."