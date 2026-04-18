The publishing house Medien-Atelier Suisse AG publishes the magazines "Wir Eltern" and "Einfach Kochen by Meta Hiltebrand", among others. Wir Eltern, Einfach Kochen; Fotomontage: blue News

Several Swiss magazines are in crisis: despite paid subscriptions, issues are not being published and some editorial teams are working without pay. Behind the problems is a publishing house with financial difficulties.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several Swiss magazines are currently not being delivered, even though subscriptions have been paid for. Among those affected are "Einfach Kochen by Meta Hiltebrand" and "wir Eltern".

The publisher Medien-Atelier Suisse AG is experiencing financial difficulties, which is why no magazines are currently being printed.

Editors have been working without pay since February and are hoping to be rescued, while at the same time talks are apparently underway with potential buyers for the titles. Show more

Several Swiss magazines are currently in a state of emergency: subscribers are waiting in vain for their magazines - and some editors are working without pay.

The cooking magazine "Einfach Kochen by Meta Hiltebrand" is one of those affected. Although many readers have paid for their subscriptions, no more issues are currently being delivered, SRF reports. There have also been hardly any answers on the hotline.

The magazine is published by Medien-Atelier Suisse AG, which publishes several well-known titles - including "Wir Eltern" and "Wohnrevue". The publisher took over the magazines from CH Media in March 2024. However, the company is apparently struggling with massive financial difficulties.

Editors have not been paid since February

The situation is so tense that no more magazines are currently being printed. The reason: there is simply not enough money for production.

The situation is particularly dramatic for the magazine "Wir Eltern", which has been around for over 100 years. According to the Tages-Anzeiger, the March and April issues have been completely canceled - even though the content had already been produced.

Even more serious: according to the report, the five editors have not received a salary since February. Nevertheless, they are continuing to work and hope to save the title.

They have published a messageon the magazine's website: "In recent weeks, we have only received very limited information ourselves and have had to learn about key developments partly from the media."

Anyone trying to take out a subscription on the website will see the error message: "You do not have access authorization for this page."

Talks are apparently underway with potential buyers

The external subscription administration is also in the dark: according to SRF, it receives hardly any information from the publisher. At least invoices have been stopped for the time being as long as no magazines are delivered.

Publisher Fabio Schoch has not commented on the problems for weeks. Both SRF and the "Tages-Anzeiger" report that inquiries remain unanswered.

At the same time, talks are apparently underway with potential buyers for the ailing titles.

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