The Council of States does not want to require large companies with over 100 employees to conduct pay equity analyses beyond 2032. The corresponding “sunset clause” limiting the provision in the Gender Equality Act is to be retained.

Large companies should only be required to conduct pay equity analyses until 2032. That is the intention of the Council of States. (Stock image)

With this decision, the Council followed the narrow majority of its Committee on Science, Education, and Culture (WBK-S). The committee had previously recommended to the Council—with the casting vote of Committee President Matthias Michel (FDP/ZG)—not to act on an initiative to continue the pay equity analyses.

The proposal stems from a parliamentary initiative by Maya Graf (Greens/BL). An analysis by the umbrella labor organization Travail Suisse shows that there are significant gaps and problems in the application of the Gender Equality Act, making a further revision necessary. Furthermore, the gender pay gap is narrowing only slowly.

Therefore, the so-called “sunset clause” in the Gender Equality Act must be removed. This clause stipulates that large companies are only required to conduct pay equity analyses until 2032.

A “sunset clause” is a provision in a law that stipulates that the provision automatically expires after a certain period of time unless Parliament expressly extends it in advance.