SBB trains are to become cleaner. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

The small litter garbage cans directly at the seat are now also disappearing from SBB long-distance trains. Instead, the railroad company is introducing large bins in the entrance area - with the aim of making the trains cleaner and cleaning more efficient.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SBB is gradually removing the waste bins at the seats on long-distance trains by 2028.

The move is justified on the grounds of cleanliness, more legroom and lower cleaning costs.

Waste can still be disposed of in large bins in the entrance area. Show more

What has already been a reality on regional services for several years now also applies to long-distance trains: SBB is removing the waste garbage cans at the seats. Double-decker FV-Dosto and IR-Dosto trains are among those affected, as SBB spokeswoman Mara Zenhäusern confirmed to CH Media newspapers.

The changeover has been underway since the beginning of the year and should be completed by the end of 2028. Since 2021, there have been no more seat buckets in 2nd class on many regional trains, and they will also disappear in 1st class from fall 2025.

"Trains are perceived as cleaner"

Deutsche Bahn justifies the move with positive experiences. "The experience has been positive and shows that passengers find the trains cleaner overall," says Zenhäusern.

Small bins often fill up quickly, can smell unpleasant and leave a dingy impression. Without bins, there is also more legroom.

In addition to the cleanliness argument, SBB also points to efficiency gains. Cleaning staff no longer have to carry out strenuous work steps when emptying the buckets. "Costs are also reduced," says Zenhäusern.

In regional transport, the cantons benefit from this as the customers ordering the service. On long-distance services, which SBB operates itself, the company benefits directly from the savings.

Waste disposal remains possible

Passengers can continue to dispose of waste in large residual waste bins in the entrance area of the carriages. In addition, existing newspaper collection bins will be converted into residual waste stations. One of the reasons for this is the end of the printed edition of "20 Minuten", which results in less paper waste.

Other railroad companies have also taken similar steps. BLS tested the elimination of waste garbage cans on a train in 2024. According to a survey, passengers were less bothered by the lack of bins than by dirty seats.

Zurich S-Bahn trains have been running without litter bins in the compartments since 2016. The bins, which were previously designed for small packaging materials, were quickly overfilled with PET bottles and take-away packaging.

Waste volumes on the rise

In contrast, SBB is expanding its recycling facilities at stations. There are now collection stations for paper, PET, aluminum and residual waste in 44 stations.

In 2024, SBB disposed of a total of 12,904 tons of public waste, 7.1 percent more than in the previous year. Of this, 10,293 tons were waste, 1,889 tons PET, 350 tons paper or cardboard, 190 tons glass and 182 tons aluminium.