Expensive noise is going out of fashion: more and more Swiss cities are doing away with New Year's Eve fireworks. Instead of firecrackers and rockets, they are opting for silence, light shows - or nothing at all.

Keystone-SDA SDA

New Year's Eve fireworks are no longer a matter of course in many large Swiss cities. Basel has done away with the noisy custom altogether for years, while Bern, Lausanne and St. Gallen also no longer have official fireworks displays. In central Switzerland, the only place where there are bangs is Lucerne. Zurich and Geneva, on the other hand, are sticking to the traditional spectacle.

The highlight of Zurich's "New Year's Eve Magic" is the fireworks display after midnight on the lake basin. During the day, food and drinks are offered at numerous stalls. From 8 p.m. on December 31, the parties start at various festival locations.

Bern: "Fiire statt Füüre"

In central Switzerland, Lucerne is the only city to hold a public firework display to welcome in the New Year. They light up Lake Lucerne every January 1. However, the event is not organized by the city, but by the tourism organization and Lucerne's hotels.

In the canton of Bern, a large fireworks display will take place on the Höhematte in Interlaken on January 1, 2026. It will mark the end of the "Touch the Mountains" music festival. However, no official fireworks displays are planned in the city of Bern itself or in other Bernese cities. There have been no New Year's Eve fireworks displays in Basel for years; private fireworks displays are strictly regulated. They are even completely banned in the Basel capital of Liestal. The three largest towns in the canton of St. Gallen - St. Gallen, Rapperswil and Wil - also do not have official fireworks displays. The same applies to Kreuzlingen in Thurgau.

Although there are no classic fireworks in Lausanne, there is the famous "Feu", in which the cathedral is set off with light shows and pyrotechnics. Geneva, on the other hand, is sticking with fireworks: on December 31, there will once again be a big celebration on the lake shore. Music stages, karaoke and food trucks will create a great atmosphere on Quai Gustave-Ador. This year's motto: "Ensemble on brille!" - "Together we shine!". However, there are no official fireworks displays in Fribourg, Neuchâtel and La Chaux-de-Fonds.

Fireworks are controversial

Fireworks have long been criticized - especially by animal owners and animal rights activists. Dogs and cats tremble, farm animals react with stress. Environmentalists warn of air and soil pollution, people who are sensitive to noise suffer or withdraw over the festive period.

In December 2023, the popular initiative "For a restriction on fireworks" was launched. In mid-December of this year, the National Council approved a direct counter-proposal to ban the setting off of firecrackers. However, the upper chamber opposed restrictions on imports and the requirement for identification. Now it is the turn of the Council of States.

A survey shows that around 70% of voters support measures to protect people, animals and the environment from the negative consequences of fireworks.