Peter Peyer (SP), member of the cantonal government of Graubünden, condemned the attack on a Jewish guest in Davos at a specially convened media briefing.

On Thursday, Graubünden cantonal councillor Peter Peyer condemned the attack on a Jewish Orthodox tourist in Davos by asylum seekers. The anti-Semitic background was obvious, but there were no indications of terrorist motives, he said.

They have so far denied the attack. But there is incriminating video footage.

Even if the two asylum seekers came from difficult circumstances, the act cannot be excused, the Director of Justice told the media in Chur. "We do not tolerate people who are allowed to stay here attacking other people, whether it is because of religion or skin color," said the Social Democrat.

The attack took place last Friday night. The 19-year-old Jew was beaten and insulted by two men in Davos. Shortly afterwards, the town police stopped and arrested two suspected, rejected asylum seekers living in a nearby departure center.

The perpetrators, aged 24 and 29, are strongly suspected of assaulting the Orthodox Jew from Great Britain shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday. According to Peyer, they have so far denied the attack. However, there is incriminating video footage. The origin of the alleged attackers is unclear as they have no passports or IDs.

At large again

The two men are at large again and should be staying at the departure center in Prättigau. "The conditions for pre-trial detention were not met," said the Director of Justice. Detention pending deportation was also out of the question, as the perpetrators could not technically be deported due to their lack of identity papers.

The "mobbing with the Jewish guest" was a so-called "petition offense". The two would probably be fined for it. The at least two thefts by stealth that they are also accused of may be more serious.

