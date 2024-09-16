A poster promoting the tobacco advertising ban initiative at Zurich main station in February 2022. (Archive image) Keystone

The Council of States still does not want a comprehensive ban on advertising to implement the popular initiative "Yes to protecting children and young people from tobacco advertising". On Monday, it maintained its earlier decisions and left exceptional provisions in the law.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Children and young people should be better protected from advertising for tobacco products and e-cigarettes, according to the Federal Council.

The small chamber spoke out in favor of anchoring exemptions for mobile sales staff in publicly accessible places in the law.

In addition, tobacco advertising in publicly accessible places and the sponsorship of events should remain permitted as long as minors cannot see this advertising. Show more

With the revision of the law, the Federal Council wants to ensure that advertising for tobacco products and e-cigarettes no longer reaches children and young people, as required by constitutional law.

As in the fall of 2023, the small chamber spoke out in favour of enshrining exceptions for mobile sales staff in publicly accessible places in the law. In addition, tobacco advertising in publicly accessible places and the sponsorship of events should remain permitted, provided that the advertising on site is neither accessible nor visible to minors.

The Council of States only tightened up the wording of an exemption clause during the second discussion of the matter. However, it rejected minority motions to follow the national government and waive the exceptions, with one exception.

The ball is now back in the National Council's court. When the matter was first discussed in February, it rejected the bill in the overall vote. This was tantamount to a decision not to enter the debate. The SVP thought the planned regulation went too far. The left, on the other hand, considered the planned exceptions to be unconstitutional and called for stricter rules.

