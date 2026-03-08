All national decisions live No to SRG halving, yes to individual taxation
Sven Ziegler
8.3.2026
The SRG initiative and individual taxation are two hotly debated issues. Decisions will also be made on the climate fund and the cash initiative. blue News will keep you up to date in the ticker.
12.36 pm
Joy for Badran and Co.
Jacqueline Badran and her fellow campaigners continue to celebrate: the first projections point to a yes vote in both the vote on individual taxation and the halving initiative - much to the delight of the left-wing camp.
12.30 p.m.
73 percent yes to the cash counter-proposal
12.30 p.m.
Only 29 percent want a climate fund
12.30 p.m.
56 percent in favor of individual taxation
-
62 percent say no to the SRG initiative
The reduction in radio and TV fees to a maximum of CHF 200 launched by the SVP and Young Liberals is off the table. According to an initial projection by gfs.bern, voters have rejected the SRG halving initiative with a 62 percent "no" vote.
12.23 p.m.
Gregor Rutz: "We will continue to work with the result"
By Dominik Müller and Fabienne Berner, Bern
"The referendum campaign and the discussion with parliament and the population were important," says SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz to blue News. "It was the first time that the Federal Council said: 'We need to take action on media policy'", Rutz continues. "We will continue to work with the result," he adds.
12.23 p.m.
Urs Wehrli: "I am relieved"
By Samuel Walder and Petar Marjanović, Bern
In an interview with blue News, Urs Wehrli from "Ursus und Nadeschkin" expresses his relief at the result of the vote. "The SRG is under scrutiny, but that's not how it works," he says.
12.19 p.m.
Thomas Matter: "We expected the no vote"
By Dominik Müller and Fabienne Berner, Bern
"Of course we expected it," says Thomas Matter, SVP National Councillor, to blue News. "All left-wing parties and organizations fought against us," he adds.
When asked whether there would be another initiative, he said that the SVP always tries to ease the burden on people. "SRG could have made a very good program even with a budget of one billion," he added.
12.13 p.m.
Urban mobilization leads to SRG no vote
According to political scientist Urs Bieri from gfs.bern, the SRG initiative is likely to be clearly rejected. The Yes vote share is around forty percent, he said on Schweizer Radio SRF on Sunday afternoon.
This is a less clear "no" than for the No Billag initiative, but still clearer than initially assumed. The reason for this is that mobilization in the urban environment has exploded in recent days.
12.10 p.m.
Stunned silence among supporters of the halving initiative
By Dominik Müller and Fabienne Berner, Bern
After the first trends, the representatives of the "Yes" committee for the SRG halving initiative have been shocked into silence. SVP National Councillor Gregor Rutz leaves the front row after the first trends and moves to the back of the room.
12.05 p.m.
Great jubilation among opponents of the halving initiative
By Petar Marjanović and Samuel Walder, Bern
The committee that rejected the halving initiative is already rejoicing after the first trends. The SRG journalists present, on the other hand, show little to no emotion. Jacqueline Badran is relieved.
12 noon
Yes trend for the cash counter-proposal (SRG)
The Swiss franc as Switzerland's currency is likely to be enshrined in the constitution. According to the trend calculation by gfs.bern on behalf of SRG, the counter-proposal to the cash initiative will be accepted. According to the trend, the initiative will be rejected.
12 p.m.
The result is likely to be close for individual taxation (SRG)
At midday on Sunday, gfs.bern had not yet produced a trend calculation for SRG on the decision of voters as to whether everyone in Switzerland should be taxed individually in future, regardless of marital status. This suggests that the result of the vote will be close.
Lukas Golder, a political scientist at the gfs.bern research institute, said on Swiss television (SRF) that there were more signs of a Yes vote than a No vote. He observed a predominantly urban mobilization on Sunday. The Association of Cities had recommended a Yes to the bill.
However, political scientist Urs Bieri from gfs.bern said on Swiss radio (SRF) that the small number of municipal results was the reason why there was no trend. "It's not that there is a shortage."
According to the new law on individual taxation, the federal government, cantons and municipalities must assess each private individual individually. Married couples now have to submit two dossiers and declare their income and assets. The cantons and municipalities have six years to make the changeover, i.e. by January 1, 2032 at the latest.
The losses in federal tax are currently expected to amount to around CHF 630 million. Part of this will also fall to the cantons. The impact of the proposal on cantonal and municipal taxes remains to be seen. This depends on the implementation in the cantons and their tax rates and deductions.
12 p.m.
Climate fund initiative rejected according to trend calculation
Switzerland will not receive a state climate fund. According to a trend calculation by gfs.bern for SRG, voters have rejected the climate fund initiative of the SP and the Greens.
The no vote comes as no surprise. All polls prior to the vote had pointed to this. Most recently, it was assumed that 65 to 68 percent of voters would vote against the initiative. Only the supporters of the left-wing parties supported the bill. The majority of Green Liberal supporters were also against it.
With the popular initiative "For a fair energy and climate policy: investing for prosperity, work and the environment (climate fund initiative)", the SP and Greens called for a state fund for climate protection measures. Money from the fund would have been used, for example, to support projects to decarbonize transport, buildings and the economy.
12 p.m.
SRG halving initiative rejected according to trend calculation
Radio and TV fees will not be reduced to a maximum of CHF 200. According to the trend calculation by gfs.bern, voters have rejected the SRG halving initiative.
11.58 a.m.
blue News reports live on site
blue News offers comprehensive coverage on the mega-vote Sunday. Dominik Müller, Petar Marjanović, Fabienne Berner and Samuel Walder will be reporting live from Bern on all the important national decisions, collecting votes and reactions and offering initial voting analyses.
There is also a lot going on at cantonal level. In this ticker, Lea Oetiker and Sven Ziegler provide you with live updates on all the important decisions on the elections and votes from all corners of Switzerland. The first results are about to be announced!
-
11.54 am
The SRG Yes camp is in the Schweizerhof
By Dominik Müller from Bern
The Yes camp for the SRG initiative is following the vote on Sunday at the venerable Hotel Schweizerhof. The 5-star hotel right next to Bern railroad station can look back on over 250 years of history - far longer than SRG, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2031. Around 50 media professionals are present in the Salon Trianon.
Neighboring countries are also represented with ARD. The representatives of the initiative committee are also slowly arriving - SVP National Councillors Thomas Matter and Gregor Rutz are already on site.
11.37 a.m.
Lots of activity at the SRG No Committee
By Petar Marjanović and Samuel Walder from Bern
The committee that led the campaign against the SRG initiative is meeting at the Fabrique 28 restaurant in Bern. There are already around 50 people in the restaurant. They are SRG fans, politicians and friends of SRG. Numerous journalists are also on hand to carry out final technical tests. Things get exciting around midday.
11.30 a.m.
First municipality clearly rejects SRG initiative
Even before many larger municipalities publish their results, the Graubünden municipality of Soazza has already delivered its first voting result. Such early results are almost a tradition on voting Sundays in Switzerland.
Around 140 voters took part in the vote. The so-called halving initiative was rejected with 58.9% of the votes.
The results from small municipalities on voting Sunday are often the first indication of possible trends - but they do not yet allow a reliable forecast of the final national result.
11.19 a.m.
Esther Meier collects votes on voting Sunday
By Petar Marjanović from Bern
blue News meets Bernese Green politician Esther Meier outside the polling station at Spitalacker school. She explains that there is a long tradition in the federal city of collecting signatures for popular initiatives on voting Sunday.
Meier herself is campaigning on this day for a referendum against the export of weapons of war to civil war zones. Other organizations are also out and about collecting signatures, including for a parental leave initiative and an Internet initiative.
Meier is hoping for a clear "no" to the halving initiative, but is rather pessimistic about the outcome of the climate initiative.
11.09 a.m.
The Greens hand out croissants in front of the polling station
By Samuel Walder from Bern
There is a lot of activity in front of the polling station in the Spitalacker school building in Bern: members of the Green Party are handing out croissants while the last voters post their envelopes.
10.53 a.m.
Calm at SRG before the vote
Regardless of the outcome of today's referendum, one thing is certain: SRG wants to give up its headquarters on Giacomettistrasse in Bern. The building is owned by Schweizerische Mobiliar and the lease runs until 2032, but the media group plans to move out at the end of 2026 and relocate its general management to Schwarztorstrasse, where the Bern radio studio is currently located.
SRG management is expected to comment on further plans for the future headquarters over the course of Sunday. On Sunday morning, however, it is still quiet on site: most of the studios are deserted.
Tension is usually high before votes - for both supporters and opponents. Speeches are revised until the very end, communication lines are coordinated and daily routines are checked. The focus today is on SRG Director General Susanne Wille and SRG President Jean-Michel Cina.
08.37 a.m.
Polls close at 12 noon
Voters can still cast their vote in most places until midday. The polling stations then close. The first national trends are expected around 12 noon, followed by the first projection at 12.30 pm.
08.33 a.m.
The first election Sunday of the year
On the first voting Sunday of the year, the focus will be on two proposals in particular: the initiative for individual taxation and the initiative to reduce the SRG fee.
The former demands that all people living in Switzerland must submit their own tax return, while the latter wants to limit radio and television fees per household to CHF 200.
blue News will keep you up to date on the votes throughout the day.