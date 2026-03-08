12 p.m.

At midday on Sunday, gfs.bern had not yet produced a trend calculation for SRG on the decision of voters as to whether everyone in Switzerland should be taxed individually in future, regardless of marital status. This suggests that the result of the vote will be close.

Lukas Golder, a political scientist at the gfs.bern research institute, said on Swiss television (SRF) that there were more signs of a Yes vote than a No vote. He observed a predominantly urban mobilization on Sunday. The Association of Cities had recommended a Yes to the bill.

However, political scientist Urs Bieri from gfs.bern said on Swiss radio (SRF) that the small number of municipal results was the reason why there was no trend. "It's not that there is a shortage."

According to the new law on individual taxation, the federal government, cantons and municipalities must assess each private individual individually. Married couples now have to submit two dossiers and declare their income and assets. The cantons and municipalities have six years to make the changeover, i.e. by January 1, 2032 at the latest.

The losses in federal tax are currently expected to amount to around CHF 630 million. Part of this will also fall to the cantons. The impact of the proposal on cantonal and municipal taxes remains to be seen. This depends on the implementation in the cantons and their tax rates and deductions.