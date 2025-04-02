Teresa Guillet is being searched for even in the city of Zurich. blue News Redaktion

Teresa Guillet from Studen SZ has been missing for almost three weeks. Despite an intensive search and numerous tips, there is still no trace of the 27-year-old.

27-year-old Teresa Guillet from Studen SZ has been missing since March 12. On that day, she left her parents' apartment at around 10.30 a.m. to go in the direction of the golf course. The Schwyz cantonal police have since received numerous tips from the public, but so far without success. The police are still in close contact with the relatives and are carefully examining all incoming information. The "Blick" previously reported.

Teresa Guillet is originally from Bern, but currently lives with her parents in the canton of Schwyz. She is 182 cm tall, of slim build and has long, dark brown hair. On the day of her disappearance, she was wearing a dark green coat, black pants and white sneakers. Despite intensive investigations, the police have not yet been able to trace her whereabouts.

Challenging search conditions

The search for Teresa Guillet proved to be challenging due to difficult weather conditions. A large-scale search operation was launched the day after her disappearance, involving not only the police but also the volunteer fire department and rescue dog teams.

The emergency services searched roads, hiking trails and remote buildings. Swiss Alpine Rescue was also called in, as only the mountains are accessible from the golf course. However, an aerial search had to be called off due to the weather.

Hundreds of profiles are currently sharing Teresa Guillet's missing person report on social media.

Public support needed

The police are relying on the help of the public and have launched an appeal on social media, which has been shared by well-known skier Wendy Holdener, among others.

Anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of Teresa Guillet is asked to call the Schwyz cantonal police on 041 819 29 29. The active search in Studen has now been discontinued, but the investigation is continuing.

