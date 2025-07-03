Keystone-SDA SDA

Rail traffic between Küssnacht am Rigi SZ and Arth-Goldau SZ has been interrupted following the derailment of an embankment mower. This was announced by SBB on Thursday. Replacement buses were available for travelers.

SBB spokeswoman Fabienne Thommen told the Keystone-SDA news agency that one lane of the line is expected to be open again from 8.30 am. There will be delays, train cancellations and detour on the north-south axis until around 12 noon.

An embankment mower is an excavator with a mowing device. After it derailed during the night, the recovery was somewhat difficult, said Thommen. No one was injured in the incident.