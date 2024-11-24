12.28 p.m.

In the canton of Aargau, Swiss citizens can still only vote from the age of 18. Voters have clearly rejected a popular initiative for a voting age of 16 according to the interim result.

According to the interim result, the people of Aargau rejected the initiative with 81% of votes against. The results in 180 out of 197 municipalities had been counted by early Sunday afternoon. The voter turnout was just under 40 percent.

The initiative sought to amend the cantonal constitution. Swiss citizens over the age of 16 should be able to vote and be elected at cantonal and communal level. Several young parties launched the initiative.

The government, parliament and the conservative parties rejected the initiative. The SP, Greens, GLP and EVP were in favor of lowering the age limit. Only the canton of Glarus has a voting age of 16.