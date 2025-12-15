Bishop Felix Gmür receives his salary from tax revenue from the canton of Solothurn. Keystone

A contract from 1828 obliges the canton of Solothurn to pay the bishopric over half a million francs a year - also from general tax revenues. Now a cantonal councillor is questioning the old order.

Once a year, the Solothurn government and Bishop Felix Gmür (59) meet for a cozy game of Jass - but behind the traditional event lies a politically explosive topic: the canton pays over half a million francs a year to the diocese, including part of the bishop's salary.

This money does not come from church taxes, but from general tax revenue - in other words, it is also paid by those who have left the church, as reported by the Blick newspaper. And in the canton of Solothurn, these are the majority. Only around 30 percent still belong to the Catholic Church.

Contract from 1828 - without an exit clause

The basis for this unusual regulation is the so-called "Basel Concordat" of 1828 - a treaty under international law that gives the state a say in the election of bishops, but also entails financial obligations. According to the cantonal government, there are no plans to terminate the agreement - the requirements under international law are not met.

Green cantonal councillor Marlene Fischer (29) wants to change this. For her, it is clear that the treaty is outdated. "We are having a big savings debate. We also need to look at the church," she tells Blick. She wants to table a motion to have the concordat reinterpreted or adapted. The reality of society has changed - as has the relationship with the church. In addition, the church's handling of cases of abuse could also be a legitimate reason for dismissal, she says, referring to canon law expertise.

No attack on the church - but clear boundaries

Fischer emphasizes that the aim is not to fundamentally weaken the church. "It does important work in the social sector in particular." But taxpayers should not have to pay for bishops' salaries. Her goal: responsibility should be transferred to the church itself - even without a complete termination of the contract.

Similar initiatives have already failed in the cantons of Zug and Lucerne. There, the concordats remained untouched. However, Solothurn's government is now open to a review and possible amendment. Perhaps the next Jass will not only be played, but a reform of the centuries-old treaty will also be discussed.