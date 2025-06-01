On Sunday afternoon, a massive solar storm will occur. Solar Orbiter/EUI Team/ESA & NASA/dpa

It will be spectacular - and potentially dangerous: a massive solar storm will hit the Earth on Sunday. Visible northern lights in Central Europe are possible, as are power and radio outages.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Extreme solar storm highly likely to hit Earth on Sunday afternoon, triggered by a massive solar flare with particle speeds of around 1000 km/s.

The storm could significantly disrupt power grids, GPS, satellites and radio communications, even causing "widespread power problems" according to the US Space Weather Center.

Northern lights possible in Central Europe, possibly also visible in Switzerland - however, the extent of the impact can only be estimated shortly before the storm arrives. Show more

An extreme solar storm is racing towards Earth - and is highly likely to hit our planet directly on Sunday evening between 8 and 9 p.m. CET. The spectacle was triggered by a massive explosion on the sun, during which huge quantities of electrically charged particles were hurled towards Earth.

Sehr schneller Sonnensturm auf dem Weg zur Erde (LASCO C3 Video feat. Komet)! Ankunft heute Nachmittag mit einer geschätzten Geschwindigkeit von 1000 km/s. 🌞

Leider Wettervorhersage nicht so prickelnd für #Polarlichter in #Österreich. #weltraumwetter pic.twitter.com/PrYONHELAn — geosphere.at (@GeoSphere_AT) October 10, 2024

The excitement among experts is huge: "Very fast solar storm on its way to Earth", writes geosphere.at on X. And it continues: "Arrival this afternoon with an estimated speed of 1000 km/s."

A computer model from the University of Reading even assumes a 100 percent probability of being hit. The storm is likely to bring auroras as far as Central Europe - perhaps even visible in Switzerland!

Danger for power grids and GPS - even radio communication threatened

But it's not just a celestial spectacle: the charged particles could cause massive disruption - radio links, GPS systems, power grids and even satellites are at risk. Tamitha Skov, an expert in space weather, warns: "Pilots, farmers and radio users should be prepared."

SCHWERER SONNENSTURM AKTIV!!! - KP8 UND WINDE MIT MEHR ALS 1000 KM/S ....



das sind gefährliche Biosphären Verhältinisse! Erden und jede Anstrengung vermeiden - große Gefahr von Herz-Kreislauf Zusammenbrüchen! pic.twitter.com/YTj86RlUrh — hendrik R. hannes (@hendrikRhannes) June 1, 2025

The US Space Weather Center anticipates possible "widespread power supply problems". In the worst-case scenario, technological life as we know it could be paralyzed in the short term.

"Back to the Stone Age"?

German astrophysicist Günther Hasinger warned years ago in Der Spiegel that an extreme solar storm could destroy the technological infrastructure worldwide - with consequences that could last for days or even weeks.

It becomes particularly critical if the magnetic field of the solar cloud is unfavorably aligned - then the effects could be devastating. But experts won't know for sure until around two hours beforehand, as solar researcher Valentín Martínez Pillet explains: "We don't know how bad it will be."