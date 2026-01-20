  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Second night in a row Northern lights shine over Switzerland again

SDA

20.1.2026 - 21:38

A particularly strong solar storm had already caused northern lights in the Swiss night sky on Tuesday night.
A particularly strong solar storm had already caused northern lights in the Swiss night sky on Tuesday night.
Keystone

For the second night in a row, auroras can be seen in the Swiss sky. The cause is a particularly strong solar storm.

Keystone-SDA

20.01.2026, 21:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On Tuesday evening, auroras can once again be seen in Switzerland, including in the canton of Valais and the Bernese Oberland.
  • Auroras were already visible in the Swiss sky on Tuesday night.
  • This was triggered by the strongest geomagnetic storm in over 20 years.
Show more

As darkness fell on Tuesday evening, auroras once again became visible over Switzerland. Violet light could be seen on webcams such as the one on the Gornergrat in the canton of Valais.

The Northern Lights (Aurora Borealis) could also be observed on the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Oberland, as a glance at the webcam there showed.

Strongest geomagnetic storm in two decades

A particularly strong solar storm had already caused northern lights in the Swiss night sky on Tuesday night. According to the weather service Meteonews, this was the strongest geomagnetic storm in over 20 years.

Glowing sky. Strong solar storm causes auroras over Switzerland

Glowing skyStrong solar storm causes auroras over Switzerland

The natural spectacle could be observed in many regions of Switzerland. The auroras were particularly visible outside the fog zones and at higher altitudes.

Green auroras, which are rare in Switzerland, were also observed. On the Central Plateau, widespread fog and high fog below around 700 to 800 meters prevented visibility.

Radio communications can also be affected

Particles emitted during solar storms can disrupt the Earth's magnetic field, which, in addition to the northern lights, can also affect radio communications, cause problems with satellites and overload the power grid. Northern Lights can also occur in regions where they are otherwise rarely observed.

The aurora borealis is the generic term for the colored luminous phenomena in the sky that occur when particles from a solar storm collide with the Earth's magnetic field.

The Southern Lights (Aurora Australis) is the southern variant of this - it appears over Antarctica and southern Australia, for example, while Aurora Borealis can be seen at the North Pole and in northern Europe.

More on the topic

Sky spectacle in fast motion. This is how beautiful the auroras shone over the Matterhorn

Sky spectacle in fast motionThis is how beautiful the auroras shone over the Matterhorn

Researchers warn. Solar storm approaching? Earth reaches dangerous maximum activity again

Researchers warnSolar storm approaching? Earth reaches dangerous maximum activity again

Mysterious glow. Japanese researchers locate blue auroras

Mysterious glowJapanese researchers locate blue auroras