The sketch is supposed to show the perpetrator. Staatsanwaltschaft Basel-Stadt

The Basel cantonal police have arrested a 30-year-old Swiss man. The man is said to have abused a five-year-old.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A suspect in a sexual offense has been arrested in Basel. The man is alleged to have abused a five-year-old child at the Oekolampad-Anlage last Thursday.

The compulsory measures court ordered the 30-year-old Swiss national to be remanded in custody for six weeks, as announced by the Basel public prosecutor's office on Wednesday.

Images of the suspect had previously been circulated on social media, along with criticism of the fact that the man had not yet been arrested. However, the suspect is presumed innocent until a final conviction is handed down.

Police are still looking for images

The suspect is said to have committed the crime on December 18 shortly after 12:00 noon. Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal investigation department or the police, the statement continued.

The police are particularly interested in footage that was recorded in the area of the suspected escape route on Colmarerstrasse, Rufacherstrasse and Türkheimerstrasse between 12.00 and 12.30 noon.

The cantonal police had previously described the suspect as being around 25 years old and of "North African type" with "brown, but not dark skin color". According to the police, the perpetrator assaulted the girl's 69-year-old companion before attacking the child and injured her. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical assessment.