The shopping portals Temu and Shein do not only sell legal products. Oliver Berg/dpa

The Council of States wants to make it compulsory for foreign online retailers such as Temu and Shein to clearly label products that are banned in Switzerland. The small chamber unanimously adopted a proposal to this effect.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In future, foreign online retailers such as Temu and Shein will have to clearly label goods that are not allowed to be sold in Switzerland. On Tuesday, the Council of States unanimously adopted a motion to this effect by 41 votes to 0. The motion will now go to the National Council.

The motion was submitted by Benedikt Würth, a member of the Council of States from the canton of St. Gallen. He referred to repeated product tests that showed that goods regularly reach Switzerland via foreign trading platforms that do not comply with local regulations on product safety, environmental protection and brand protection.

This is usually not apparent to consumers. Würth also called for sanctions in the Council in the event of violations: In the event of non-compliance with the transparency obligation, fines and, in extreme cases, the blocking of websites are needed.

The proposal was submitted by Benedikt Würth, a member of the St. Gallen Council of States. sda

The Federal Council requested that the motion be rejected. Foreign online stores are already obliged to comply with Swiss standards when they offer products in Switzerland. A labeling requirement for non-compliant products would run counter to this principle. In addition, some authorities have already published lists of banned products. The real problem is the enforcement of existing regulations - and this is precisely what the Federal Council wants to work on as part of ongoing legislative revisions. However, the Council majority did not follow this argument.

The Council of States had previously approved another motion on the same subject: It calls for increased controls on small consignments from Asia.