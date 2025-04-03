Live press conference "Incomprehensible", "Not justified" - Federal Council amazed by Trump's tariff hammer
Dominik Müller
3.4.2025
US President Trump's tariff plans are unprecedented in their scope. What are the consequences for Switzerland? The Federal Council comments at 3 pm.
- On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump presented his tariff plans.
- He announced tariffs of 31 or 32 percent - depending on the documents - on Swiss exports.
- The Federal Council will provide information on the impact on Switzerland on Thursday.
- You can follow the media conference in the ticker and stream from 3 pm.
LivetickerNew posts
Liveticker closed
4.01 p.m.
31 or 32 percent?
Is it 31 or 32 percent duty? "There are different publications, unfortunately you can see everything," says Seco State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda.
That concludes the media conference. Thank you for your interest.
3.59 p.m.
No phone call with Trump
Have you already spoken to Trump on the phone, Ms. Keller-Sutter? "No, there has been no reason to do so so far," is her answer. Direct talks would probably be held at the latest at the next WEF - but by Guy Parmelin, who is expected to be President of the Swiss Confederation then.
-
3.55 p.m.
"It's about reindustrializing the USA"
Trump wants to strengthen the American economy and create jobs with his policies. These are understandable goals, says Parmelin. Keller-Sutter adds: "It's about reindustrializing the USA." Jobs abroad should be brought back to the USA. "Personally, I don't think that will work," says Keller-Sutter.
-
3.51 pm
"We have no direct contact with Donald Trump
"We have no direct contact with Donald Trump," says Keller-Sutter. The USA has also not been represented by high-ranking officials at international meetings recently. The Federal Council has therefore not been able to establish any contacts at the highest level recently.
-
3.50 p.m.
No WTO complaint planned
According to Guy Parmelin, a direct discussion with the USA has priority over a WTO complaint. The aim is to show the USA that the tariffs are also counterproductive for the USA.
-
3.45 p.m.
When will Switzerland take countermeasures?
A journalist wants to know when it is conceivable that the Federal Council will take countermeasures. "We want to keep all options open," says Keller-Sutter. However, no countermeasures will be taken until the situation has been conclusively analyzed. "Plan A would be no tariffs," says the President of the Swiss Confederation.
-
3.40 p.m.
Federal Council surprised by tariffs?
"We were not surprised, we were only surprised by the level," says Keller-Sutter. This had to do with the opaque calculation.
-
3.38 p.m.
"Don't expect an economic slump"
"I don't expect that we will have to reckon with a sharp economic downturn," says Eric Scheidegger, Chief Economist at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). Budliger Artieda adds that the instrument of short-time working is available to affected companies.
-
3.35 p.m.
Why are tariffs against Switzerland higher than against the EU?
When asked why the tariffs against Switzerland are higher than those against the EU, Keller-Sutter says: "As far as I know, Donald Trump made the decision based on information from his closest circle." She could not understand the decision.
-
3.30 p.m.
Keller-Sutter is "disappointed" with Trump
"I am rather disappointed," Keller-Sutter replies to the question of how she assesses Trump's behavior. The reason for her disappointment was in particular that the USA had made the tariffs with "rudimentary" calculations.
-
3.26 p.m.
What can Switzerland offer in negotiations?
According to Helene Budliger Artieda, State Secretary of Seco, Switzerland cannot offer much in negotiations, as US products are currently subject to zero percent tariffs. She also emphasizes: "The US government has resorted to a simple calculation." Switzerland is not as important a trading partner for the USA as vice versa.
-
3.22 p.m.
"It's unclear how the US came up with the high tariffs"
The Q&A session has now begun. When asked what led to the calculation of the high tariffs, Parmelin says: "It's unclear how the USA came up with the high tariffs." In order to be able to react, we first need to know how the calculation was made.
-
3.18 p.m.
"National Bank will not react to US tariffs"
"The Federal Department of Economic Affairs will analyze the specific decisions and examine how Switzerland's interests can best be protected," says Keller-Sutter. Switzerland will not manipulate the Swiss franc in order to make exports cheaper. "The SNB will remain independent and will not react to the US tariffs," said Keller-Sutter.
-
3.17 p.m.
Cooperation with the EU
According to Parmelin, Switzerland must now coordinate countermeasures with partners such as the European Union and the UK. The Federal Council wants to understand how the tariffs came about in exchange with the USA.
-
3.12 p.m.
Tariffs on cheese and chocolate
According to the Federal Council, important export products such as machinery, watches and agricultural goods such as coffee capsules, energy drinks, cheese and chocolate are affected by the additional tariffs. However, no additional tariffs are currently planned for exports from the pharmaceutical industry - "that's good news", said Parmelin.
-
3.11 p.m.
Exchange with the US government
The Federal Administration is currently analyzing how to deal with the measures. There is an exchange with the US government, says Parmelin.
-
3.10 p.m.
"Measures are not justified"
"Switzerland takes note of the measures adopted by the US government. They are not justified," says Economics Minister Parmelin. The US government appears to have relied on a simple calculation. According to Parmelin, all trading partners are affected by the "reciprocal tariffs". The US announcement affects a significant proportion of Swiss trade, particularly from April 9. However, pharmaceutical products and semiconductors would not be affected.
-
3.06 p.m.
Talks with Ursula von der Leyen
Karin Keller-Sutter has also spoken to the President of the EU Commission about the decisions. They will remain in close contact and discuss further steps. Switzerland is also in contact with the Principality of Liechtenstein and will inform them about possible further steps.
-
3.03 p.m.
Federal Council refrains from countermeasures to US tariffs for the time being
"The Federal Council held an extraordinary meeting today," says Karin Keller-Sutter. The US had based its calculations on its own mechanisms, which the Federal Council could not understand.
"The Federal Council is of the opinion that an escalation is not in Switzerland's interests." It is therefore refraining from taking countermeasures on Swiss export goods for the time being. An increase in trade tensions would not be in Switzerland's interests.
-
3.01 p.m.
Media conference begins
President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin address the media. The media conference has begun.
-
2.48 p.m.
What do the US tariffs mean for Switzerland?
The Federal Council "takes note" of the US decisions, wrote President Karin Keller-Sutter yesterday on Platform X. The national government discussed the next steps today. Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will provide information at 3 pm.
From Saturday, the USA will impose a flat-rate tariff of ten percent on imports from all countries. In addition, the US government has announced a complex mechanism that provides for higher tariffs for many countries. This will apply from April 9.
The tariffs on Swiss exports will amount to 31 or 32 percent - depending on the documentation. The tariffs are a reaction to the 61 percent tariffs that Switzerland imposes on US products, Trump said. According to the Swiss business umbrella organization Economiesuisse, there are no comprehensible reasons for the tariffs from an economic perspective.
How Switzerland will react to the announced tariffs was initially unclear. The Federal Council "takes note" of the US decisions, wrote President Karin Keller-Sutter in an initial reaction on X on Wednesday evening. The Federal Council will quickly determine the next steps.
Media conference on Thursday afternoon
The Federal Council had already held a closed meeting on the topic of "USA and Switzerland" on Wednesday. The Federal Council spokesperson ad interim Ursula Eggenberger did not provide any details afterwards. In general, Eggenberger said that the Federal Council had repeatedly discussed the possible impact of US measures on Switzerland.
On Thursday afternoon, the Federal Council was informed about the decisions from the USA and their consequences for Switzerland. President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will appear before the media at 3 pm.