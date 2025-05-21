According to a survey, the Swiss often shoplift at work. sda

The Swiss steal more often than you might think - be it at work, in hotels or at the self-scanning checkout. A new survey shows: Petty theft is widespread - especially among young people.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Many people in Switzerland have already stolen something.

Young people and men in particular take things more often.

In French-speaking Switzerland, people are somewhat more honest than in German-speaking Switzerland. Show more

According to a survey, almost a third of Swiss respondents have stolen something at work. The number of those who have deliberately not bought a public transport ticket was even higher, according to the comparison service moneyland.ch.

40 percent of the Swiss people surveyed had deliberately not bought a public transport ticket at least once, as moneyland.ch wrote on Wednesday. The comparison service conducted an anonymous survey of 1,500 people aged between 18 and 74 from German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.

The most common form of "theft" in Switzerland is on public transport - fare evasion. Moneyland.ch

Generally speaking, respondents from French-speaking Switzerland were more honest than those from German-speaking Switzerland. Particularly at kiosks, people from German-speaking Switzerland were more likely to be thieves.

A total of a quarter of the people surveyed stated that they had already stolen something from a self-scanning checkout at least once. Almost as many had pocketed something from a hotel, according to the comparison service.

Difference by age and gender

The inhibition threshold among 18 to 25-year-olds is lower than among older generations, according to the survey report. In all situations surveyed, the youngest age group held the top position. According to the analysis, respondents in the 50 to 74 age group behaved most correctly.

In addition to the generation gap, the survey also found a difference between the sexes. Men steal more often than women. This was most evident in restaurants: 26% of the men surveyed said they had already stolen something there. The figure for women was 17 percent.

