Daniel Jositsch's resignation has caused a stir far beyond the SP. The party emphasizes its ability to unite different positions. But a look back shows that hardly any other party has had as many public power struggles as the Zurich Social Democrats.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Daniel Jositsch's announced resignation from the SP is part of a Zurich party history in which nominations and candidacies have repeatedly triggered fierce conflicts.

Examples such as Mario Fehr, Julia Gerber Rüegg and Anita Thanei show how visibly and emotionally such battles are fought in the SP.

However, this is not entirely unique: the FDP and SVP also have internal power struggles, but they are often less public.

It's one of those sayings that many people in left-wing circles are familiar with: If two left-wingers meet, the end result is either a split or three new groupings, depending on the narrative. The joke is based on the fact that there is hardly any other political milieu where arguments are as passionate as among the left.

Anyone who knows the saying and secretly believes it to be true is likely to feel vindicated after this day. Of all people, Switzerland's best-elected federal parliamentarian, Zurich Councillor of States Daniel Jositsch, today announced his intention to leave the Social Democratic Party. And that's not all: he wants to run again next year - probably without a party. A bombshell.

Daniel Jositsch has fought many battles for the SP. Even unsuccessfully: he was not elected to the government council in 2009. KEYSTONE

Political researchers doubt that the joke of a divided left is true. In an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, Eva Herzog, a member of the SP Council of States in Basel who is considered less left-wing than the party mainstream, also rejects the accusation out of hand. She emphasizes that the SP has no problem uniting different opinions under one roof.

Zurich SP government councillor Jacqueline Fehr also wrote with a proud undertone: "In no other party are conflicts resolved as openly, transparently and democratically as in the SP. To accuse this party of being run 'from above' is bizarre or malicious. To accuse it of not allowing other opinions is contrary to the facts."

However, the matter cannot be refuted quite so easily. After all, a look at recent party history reveals a striking pattern: if there is anywhere that regularly gets loud when candidates are fought over and nominations are disputed, it is the SP. Three events from the canton of Zurich tell the story.

2018: Mario Fehr comes under pressure

For a long time, government councillor Mario Fehr was an irritant in his own party. He was regularly criticized by the left wing of the party and the young socialists. For example, because of his asylum policy, the purchase of surveillance software and his stance on the burqa ban. In 2018, the SP delegates were asked to decide whether they wanted to continue supporting their government councillor.

Zurich councillor Mario Fehr was a member of the SP until 2021. KEYSTONE

Right in the middle: Daniel Jositsch, then still with an SP party membership card in his pocket. In the NZZ newspaper, he warned urgently against a rift, although he also criticized Fehr for not wanting to discuss the naming of suspects' nationalities with dissenters. Such a break, Jositsch said at the time, "would cause extreme damage to the party". The delegates listened to him - unlike today - and nominated Fehr despite everything.

However, the loyalty to the man who had repeatedly sought to clash with the party line did not pay off. Two years later, in 2021, Fehr himself drew the line and declared his resignation from the SP.

2015: Gerber Rüegg waits - and still stays out

Four years earlier, someone else took center stage: Julia Gerber Rüegg. She had patiently waited for years for the first replacement seat in the National Council. When Jacqueline Fehr was elected to the cantonal government, her time could have come - but Fehr kept her seat in the National Council until the end of the legislature. Rüegg was therefore unable to move up.

Then came the setback. The SP management did not even want to put Gerber Rüegg on the new list. Only after vociferous protests did she end up in 18th place as a compromise - too far back and she missed out on the election. While the long-serving candidate came away empty-handed, a newcomer shot to fourth place at the delegates' meeting: Mattea Meyer. She was later elected in seventh place and, together with Cédric Wermuth, was promoted to Co-Party President.

Julia Gerber Rüegg (right) together with long-time SP politician Paul Rechsteiner. KEYSTONE

2011: Anita Thanei leaves the hall in tears

But it was 2011 that was the most emotional: Anita Thanei, a long-standing National Councillor, failed to achieve the necessary two-thirds majority at the delegates' meeting to be able to stand again as a long-standing National Councillor. The decision hit her like a blow and a camera filmed her crying. What followed was an outcry: a letter of protest collected over 400 signatures.

Anita Thanei failed to win re-election to the National Council in 2011. (archive photo) KEYSTONE

The party leadership later made Thanei an offer - to stand in front of the delegates again, but from 34th place. Thanei declined and left the stage.

Other parties also have conflicts

Despite all the drama, the nomination squabbles are not a pure SP phenomenon. As soon as incumbents and newcomers, young and established, women and men, urban and rural, fight for good list positions or renewed nominations, there are also disputes in other parties.

This is particularly evident in the FDP of the canton of Zurich. The party leadership is proposing 32-year-old National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt for the 2027 cantonal elections. This solo proposal was not well received everywhere: three opposing candidates - Monika Keller, Martin Huber and Frank Rühli - promptly stood in his way. The only difference is that the Free Democrats argue behind the scenes, not in the open like the SP.

And the SVP Zurich is also familiar with internal disputes. When "party supremo" Christoph Blocher wanted to run for the National Council and Council of States again after being voted out of the Federal Council, it was his son-in-law Roberto Martullo, of all people, who called for a "balanced mix of experienced fighters and young, dynamic people".

Christoph Blocher tried to re-enter the Federal Parliament after being voted out of office (photo). KEYSTONE

However, this criticism was not capable of winning a majority: as reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, the party rejected the motion by 301 votes to 19.