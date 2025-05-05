Moritz Leuenberger, former Federal Councillor and President of the Asbestos Round Table, presents the results of negotiations with asbestos victims in Bern on Monday, January 19, 2016. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider) KEYSTONE

A legendary photo of Moritz Leuenberger goes viral. The reason: the photographer explains how the picture came about and why it should never have been published. And: how the former Federal Councillor himself felt about the photo.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you 16 years ago, a photo of former Federal Councillor Moritz Leuenberger appeared in the "Aargauer Zeitung".

The photo is considered legendary because of Leuenberger's pose.

However, the photo should not have ended up in a newspaper: The boss even gave the photographer a telling-off.

The photographer now explains how the picture was taken and how Moritz Leuenberger reacted to the publication. Show more

In spring 2009, photographer Raphael Hünerfauth accompanied an interview in the "Aargauer Zeitung" with the then head of DETEC, Moritz Leuenberger (SP).

After the interview, a portrait was taken during the light test that shows Leuenberger in an unusually relaxed pose: with crossed legs, clasped hands and a broad smile, in front of a yellow mural.

Although the picture was only taken as a test photo, it eventually ended up in the paper. The photographer now recalls the reactions in a post on Instagram: "Believe me, it's one of the pictures that triggered a wide range of reactions!"

Above all, he remembers the reaction of his boss at the time: she spoke to him and criticized that the picture was "not worthy of the Federal Council". It was his responsibility to ensure that the photo did not end up in the archives or in the newspaper.

Photographer approached the Federal Councillor about the photo years later

On the other hand, there were positive reactions from journalists in other editorial offices: They even tore out the newspaper page and hung it up because of the unusual photo. To the photographer's surprise, however, there was no reaction from the Federal Council or its press department itself.

Hünerfauth could not let go of the silence. For years he wondered how Leuenberger himself saw the picture. It was not until 16 years later that he met the former Federal Councillor by chance and spoke to him about it. Leuenberger told him in April that he had no problem with the portrait and recognized himself in it. There were other pictures from his career that had disturbed him more.

This was a relief for Hünerfauth, as he wrote in his post on Instagram. He was grateful to have finally clarified the issue. He also emphasized how much he appreciated Leuenberger's humor and the encounters with him.

The interview from 2009, in which Leuenberger spoke about the promotion of renewable energies and the future of mobility, is given a personal touch by the history of the picture. It shows how differently a picture can have an effect - and how important it is to ask questions.