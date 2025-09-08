9.01 a.m.

People who have accidents should be better insured in future. KEYSTONE

Parliament is improving insurance cover for people who have had an accident before the insured age. They will also be entitled to daily allowances in the event of relapses and late effects. On Thursday, the Council of States approved an amendment to the Accident Insurance Act by 35 votes to 9.

It followed the National Council and the matter is now ready for the final vote. It fulfills a motion submitted by the then Valais CVP National Councillor Christophe Darbellay in 2011. As Damian Müller (center/LU) said in the Council of States, the Federal Council actually wanted to write off the motion, which Parliament refused to do.

The national government had scrutinized all social insurance schemes with daily allowances for the amendment to the Accident Insurance Act that was finally submitted. Federal Councillor Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said that the solution found was pragmatic.

Hannes Germann (SVP/SH) warned that the bill violated the principles of insurance law. It regulates exceptional cases and causes disproportionate insurance-related clarifications, especially when an accident occurs abroad. There is also potential for abuse.

According to the adopted regulation, relapses or late effects in connection with an accident that was not insured under the Accident Insurance Act (UVG) and occurred before the age of 25 should in future be considered non-occupational accidents. Those affected should be entitled to daily allowances for a maximum of 720 days.

If a person who is not yet working has an accident, the health insurance fund will cover the medical costs. If they suffer a relapse after taking up employment or suffer late effects, they will not receive any daily allowances under the UVG as they were not yet insured at the time of the accident. The loss of earnings is insured by the employer, but only for a limited period.