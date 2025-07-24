Repeatedly targeted: SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello - often by anonymous users. Keystone

An employee used his working hours to attack SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello online below the belt. The supposed anonymity did not last long. Now he is facing consequences under employment law.

The trail leads to the Swiss Paraplegic Center, which strongly condemns the action and is examining the consequences under employment law.

Experts warn that such digital attacks are on the rise - especially against women in the public eye. Show more

It was quiet around SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello at the beginning of April 2025. All the more surprising: someone manipulated her Wikipedia entry - in a particularly clumsy way. For a short time, it said she was an "overweight Swiss politician".

One thing is clear: Obesity is a widespread disease in Switzerland. According to official figures, around one in three people are affected. It was hardly about her health - but a deliberate provocation aimed at her appearance and clearly below the belt.

The processing was carried out from a supposedly anonymous IP address - but it has belonged to the Swiss Paraplegic Center in Nottwil for over ten years. Screenshot

The person behind the editing probably thought they were safe because of the supposed anonymity. However, research by blue News shows that the change came via the network of the Swiss Paraplegic Center in Nottwil LU. The IP address used has belonged to the special clinic for paraplegics for years.

Employers can find out who the perpetrators are

The action is not without consequences: After blue News inquires in Nottwil, the IT department is called in. They quickly identified the person responsible. The center is now examining the consequences under employment law.

"This adjustment clearly violates our code of conduct," explains media spokesperson Simon Rohrer. Only employees have access to the network in question. The center expects them to treat each other with respect. "As an organization, we condemn defamatory statements in any form."

The defamation concerned a public online encyclopaedia. However, experts like Sophie Achermann have been observing for some time that the tone on the internet has become harsher since the beginning of the year. Especially towards women who appear in public. "The trigger was clear: the announcement by major platforms such as Facebook and Twitter that they would be taking less action against hate speech," says the managing director of the Public Discourse Foundation.

Hate on the internet escalates due to Trump election

The timing is no coincidence: Donald Trump took office as US President again in January. Shortly afterwards, major tech companies such as Meta announced that they would be scaling back their measures against disinformation and hate speech - apparently also in order to adapt to the new political climate.

In their view, organizations not only need clear rules, but also preventative measures. She considers the reaction of the Paraplegic Center to be exemplary: "The company acted correctly and sent a clear signal. At the latest after the call from the HR department, it should be clear to the perpetrator that his actions crossed every boundary of decency."

The Public Discourse Foundation researches the effect of counter-speech online. She clarifies: "It doesn't always need legal consequences to make it clear that such behavior has no place in our society," she says. A "healthy balance between freedom of expression and respect" is important to her. Empathetic counter-speech is effective - in other words, reactions that show compassion towards victims of hate speech instead of just condemning them.

Research: Compassionate counter-speech helps

Dominik Hangartner, Professor of Political Analysis at ETH Zurich, also supports this view. In a recent study, his team was able to show that empathetic reactions to hate comments actually have an effect.

According to Achermann, one possible reaction to hateful and contemptuous comments is the question: "Do you remember the last time you were publicly attacked like that? How did you feel then?" This not only affects the sender, but also the people reading the comments. They show less approval - and the reach of such comments decreases.

Achermann's final piece of advice: the counter-speech should not come from the people affected themselves. "It needs people from the environment - colleagues, superiors, the public. This is how offensive language can be curbed in everyday life."

The internet is not a law-free zone - this applies in Switzerland (selection) Defamation and insult: Anyone who insults, slanders or degrades others online is liable to prosecution.

Discrimination and incitement to hatred: Racist or homophobic statements in public are prohibited.

Threats, coercion and intimidation: Anyone who threatens others with violence or puts them under pressure is liable to prosecution.

Incitement to violence or criminal acts: Anyone who publicly calls for acts of violence or crimes - for example in comments or chats - is liable to prosecution.

Disturbing freedom of belief and worship: Anyone who publicly mocks or disparages religious beliefs or symbols is in breach of the law. Show more

Funiciello did not wish to comment on the matter.

