Two new polls on the 10 million initiative show a shift in sentiment: the No camp is now slightly ahead of the proponents, who have 47 percent.

A poster in Bern with US President Donald Trump as a warning for a no to the SVP's 10 million initiative.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to two new polls, there is a slight trend in favor of the No camp in the vote on the SVP's 10 million initiative.

In the second survey, SRG also noted a trend towards the No camp: compared to the first survey, this share has risen from 47 to 52 percent, while the Yes share has fallen from 47 to 45 percent.

A second survey conducted by the LeeWas Institute for "20 Minuten" and Tamedia showed the same trend: here the rejection rate was 52% (compared to 46% in the previous survey). Approval, on the other hand, fell from 52% to 47%.

The SVP wants a popular initiative to stipulate that Switzerland should not have more than ten million inhabitants before 2050.

The situation regarding the reform of the Civilian Service Act remained unclear.

Two new polls on the votes on June 14 show: At the end of May, the SVP's "No Switzerland of 10 million" initiative would have been rejected by just over half of the voters surveyed. The situation regarding the reform of the Civilian Service Act remained unclear.

In the second survey conducted by the gfs.bern institute, SRG identified a trend towards a "No" vote on the SVP's "No 10 million Swiss" initiative. Compared to the first survey, this share rose from 47% to 52%, while the "Yes" share fell from 47% to 45%.

The survey conducted by the LeeWas Institute for "20 Minuten" and Tamedia showed the same trend: here the rejection rate was 52% (compared to 46% in the previous survey). Approval, on the other hand, fell from 52% to 47%. Last week, a survey by the YouGov Institute also showed a slight trend towards a "no" vote for the initiative, with 51% against compared to 43% in favor.

Alone against the rest

The SVP's text calls for strict immigration controls to ensure that Switzerland's permanent resident population does not exceed 10 million by 2050. Measures would have to be taken if the population exceeds the 9.5 million mark.

Unsurprisingly, SVP supporters are united behind the initiative, while the left and Green Liberals are clearly against it. In the political center, rejection has increased among the CVP and the FDP. The latter have also joined the "no" camp (52% according to the Tamedia survey, 55% according to the SRG survey).

The electorate in German-speaking Switzerland rejects the initiative rather half-heartedly, while it is firmly rejected by French-speaking Switzerland (56 to 61 percent). There is also a divide between urban and rural areas, with urban voters vehemently opposing the initiative, while it would be accepted in rural regions.

Rejection also appears to be more pronounced among women than men.

Strong mobilization

According to the gfs.bern institute, there is currently nothing to suggest an unusual protest dynamic in favor of the initiative. A classic development can be observed in the increase in the No votes.

Opinions are fixed - now it is mainly the mobilization that will be decisive. When asked, both opinion research institutes specified that the effects of the knife attack in Winterthur ZH on voting intentions were not known.

Civilian service reform: indecision makes forecasting difficult

It remains exciting ahead of the vote on the reform of civilian service: in the 20 Minuten/Tamedia poll, both camps were tied (48% each). In the SRG poll, the Yes camp had a slight lead (48% compared to 46%), but the gap is narrowing, as a comparison with the last published poll from May 8 shows. At that time, 52% were predicted to approve the reform, with a rejection rate of 40%. According to gfs.bern, this is an "exceptional case" for a government project.

In contrast, the YouGov survey a week ago showed 44% against and 40% in favor. However, the high proportion of undecided voters (16%) made any forecast difficult.

The project, which aims to make it more difficult to switch from military service to civilian service, is rejected by the left and the Green Liberals. It is supported by the conservative camp. What is particularly remarkable is that while approval among those who trust the Federal Council is declining, it remains stable among those who are critical of the government. The gfs.bern institute refers to this as an "atypical constellation".

Among women, a "no" vote emerged, while the majority of men supported the project. The proposal was more popular in the countryside than in the city (although, according to the SRG survey, with a relative majority).

Everything is still open

German-speaking Switzerland is still the most likely to approve the draft, but here too the "yes" vote is dwindling. French-speaking Switzerland is more critical, with a narrow "no" vote (50 percent according to the 20-Minuten/Tamedia survey, 51 percent according to SRG). "The outcome (of the vote) remains open," noted gfs.bern.

The SRG survey was conducted between May 19 and 27 among 19,400 voters. The margin of error is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

The 20 Minuten/Tamedia survey was conducted on May 27 and 28 among 14,818 people. The margin of error here is +/- 1.1 percentage points.