Diessenhofen TG: Gottfried Spieth works here. Google Street View

Pastor Gottfried Spieth from Diessenhofen is once again under fire. He disseminated content with nationalist and anti-Semitic tones on Facebook. The Thurgau Church Council announces consequences - up to and including dismissal from office.

Sven Ziegler

Pastor Gottfried Spieth in Diessenhofen, Thurgau, has been causing controversy for months. The 64-year-old is not only the pastor of the Protestant parish, but also a political representative of the so-called "Alternative for Germany" in Frankfurt an der Oder.

Following earlier debates about his dual mandate, new revelations are now weighing on his position as a pastor.

The newspaper "Schaffhauser AZ" published posts that Spieth is said to have shared on a Facebook profile. In it, he writes about a "Germanic rage" and relativizes the term "mass murder" in connection with the Second World War.

He also described Adolf Hitler's appointment as Reich Chancellor as "democratic pragmatism". The articles, which have anti-Semitic and nationalist undertones, have been submitted to the editorial team. Spieth does not deny having written them, but speaks of "associative thought experiments" with no right-wing extremist intent.

Church council examines legal steps

The church leadership is taking the matter seriously. Church Council President Christina Aus der Au told the St. Galler Tagblatt: "This is not acceptable. This is not at all in line with the values of our church."

Spieth's workload had already been reduced in the past because he was unable to cope with the children's and youth work and was frequently absent due to his commitment in Germany.

Now things could go even further: The church council is considering legal action, up to and including removal from office. According to the ordinance on the administration of justice of the Thurgau Protestant Synod, the church council can remove pastors from office or reduce their salary in the event of gross breaches of duty.

A meeting with Spieth is scheduled for next week. It remains to be seen whether he will be dismissed before his planned retirement at the end of the year.

Spieth himself has since distanced himself from his comments and speaks of a "learning process". This may come too late for the church leadership - it wants to "react".