No longer so popular in Switzerland: the purchase of 36 F-35 fighter jets. sda (Archivbild)

The US tariffs of 39 percent that come into force on August 7 have shocked Swiss politicians. Even the FDP is now considering abandoning the fighter jet deal.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the tariff hammer from the USA, a debate is raging about the consequences.

Even the FDP is now questioning the F-35 deal with the USA.

FDP foreign affairs politician Hans-Peter Portmann wants the procurement of fighter jets from the USA to be reviewed and has tabled a motion to this effect in the National Council's foreign affairs committee.

The SVP, on the other hand, considers a review to be an "absolute rush job". Show more

Should Switzerland withdraw from the F-35 deal with the USA? For the FDP, this has been an absolute taboo - until now. Because the announced tariffs of 39 percent also shock the Liberals.

As reported by "Blick", FDP foreign affairs politician Hans-Peter Portmann now wants to have the procurement of fighter jets from the USA reviewed and has tabled a motion to this effect in the National Council's foreign affairs committee.

"In the current situation, we cannot simply carry on as if nothing had happened. The question is whether we should pull the ripcord," Portmann told the newspaper. According to the 62-year-old, the F-35 fighter jets have now once again become a "political issue".

SVP: "Absolute rush job"

For the National Councillor, there are now two options: "Either we accept a loss and cancel the contract - or we only purchase what we have already paid for, stop the next delivery tranches from the USA and fill our defense gaps with procurements from Europe." This must now be carefully examined.

FDP National Councillor Hans-Peter Portmann wants to have the F-35 procurement reviewed. Keystone/Anthony Anex

For the SVP, however, canceling the procurement is still not an issue. Security politician Werner Salzmann rejects such a plan. A review would be an "absolute rush job", Salzmann tells Blick. "That would neither impress Trump nor help to reach a deal"