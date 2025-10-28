Apartments are becoming increasingly scarce. (symbolic image) Peter Kneffel/dpa

Affordable housing is becoming increasingly scarce in Swiss cities - with serious consequences for people on low incomes. According to a new study, people on social welfare are increasingly finding themselves in precarious housing situations.

The situation on the housing market is placing an increasing burden on social welfare recipients in Switzerland. This is shown by a recent study by the Urban Initiative for Social Policy. The number of social welfare recipients in the larger Swiss cities remained stable overall last year.

The Cities Initiative published its annual report on Tuesday. This was accompanied by a study on housing and social welfare.

According to the report, the social welfare rate hardly changed in the majority of the 14 cities analyzed in 2024 - despite the growing population. On average, it is still between 2.7 and 2.8 percent. However, the situation on the housing market is placing an increasing burden on low-income households, the cities initiative pointed out. In several regions, the vacancy rate is below 1 percent.

The housing study analyzed data from a total of twenty cities - the 14 members of the Cities Initiative and six other cities in French-speaking Switzerland.

According to the study, 16 of the 20 cities stated that the number of people at risk of losing their home had increased in the past five years. People on social welfare are particularly at risk.

More people in precarious housing situations

The number of empty apartments has continued to fall in almost all cities, said political scientist Michelle Beyeler, assistant professor at the University of Zurich and author of the study, speaking to the media. The situation is particularly precarious in the lower price segment.

In addition to financial problems, the stigma associated with poverty and debt enforcement proceedings in the past also make it difficult to find a new home, said Beyeler. This also has an impact on employment, school attendance of affected children and social life.

In many cities, the number of people living in precarious situations has increased, said the political scientist. This includes people who have no home and are temporarily living with friends or in emergency accommodation. Nine cities observed an increase in homelessness. More people are living in public spaces or in the countryside.

Cities take measures

The social services of various cities have reportedly taken measures to counteract the problem. These include adjustments to the upper limits of rents accepted and targeted financial assistance to prevent people from losing their homes. Cities are also renting apartments themselves or offering emergency accommodation.

However, the cities' room for maneuver is limited, said Nicolas Galladé, head of social affairs in Winterthur and president of the cities initiative. The shortage of affordable housing is ultimately a structural problem that social welfare alone cannot solve, said the SP politician.