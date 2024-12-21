Muriel Furrer was killed in an accident in the junior road race at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich, not far from her home. sda

For the first time since Muriel Furrer's death at the World Cycling Championships in Zurich, her parents are talking to a member of the media. They criticize those responsible and call for the consistent use of trackers.

Her parents have now shared their side of the story publicly for the first time.

They talk about their pain and sharply criticize those responsible for not tracking all the riders and only finding their daughter 90 minutes after her crash. Show more

The tragic death of young cyclist Muriel Furrer at the World Championships in Zurich has shaken the sporting world. Now her parents are speaking out publicly for the first time, as reported by "Blick".

The sports platform The Athletic, which belongs to the New York Times, has dedicated a detailed report to the injured athlete, in which her parents share their thoughts and demands.

Muriel's parents, Christine and Reto Furrer, receive a reporter from The Athletic at their home in Egg ZH. They give him an insight into their daughter's life and even show him her room. The youngest of their three children had big dreams, including taking part in the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane.

Why weren't all the riders tracked?

The accident happened on a course that Muriel knew well, which makes the loss even harder for the family. Father Reto describes the fateful descent where Muriel crashed in wet conditions and was only found after 90 minutes. He does not say that his daughter would have survived the accident if she had received first aid earlier. Her chances would certainly have been greater.

The parents emphasize the need for tracking systems that make it possible to monitor riders during a race. They believe that such systems could help to prevent similar tragedies. Although Muriel was wearing a tracking device, it was only used for TV information and not for constant monitoring by the race organizers.

The parents criticize the fact that it was not possible to track the position of the riders during a world championship race, even though they themselves were able to monitor Muriel's location at all times thanks to her bike computer when she was alone on a training ride. It's hard to understand why it shouldn't be possible to track all athletes during World Championship races.

Painful memories

During the race, the parents waited in vain for information about their daughter's whereabouts. It was only after the race that they received the news that Muriel's tracker had transmitted a location in the forest above Küsnacht.

However, the rescue came too late. The family hopes that their claims will save other parents from similar suffering.

The loss is particularly palpable during Advent. Christine Furrer remembers the little things that Muriel loved, such as baking cookies, the smell of which filled the house. This memory is particularly painful right now, says her mother.

