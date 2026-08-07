Following Zermatt, Saas-Fee is now also suspending its summer skiing operations. Starting Monday, the glacier ski area will remain closed until further notice. This is due to high temperatures and changes in snow and glacier conditions.

Here's what it's all about Saastal Bergbahnen will temporarily suspend summer skiing operations starting Monday, August 10.

Under current conditions, it is no longer possible to operate ski slopes and glacier infrastructure with sufficient safety.

Zermatt had already suspended its summer skiing operations at the end of July. Summary created with

Now Saas-Fee is also being caught completely off guard—or rather, caught in the heat of the moment. Saastal Bergbahnen is suspending summer skiing operations starting Monday, August 10, until further notice. Sunday will therefore be the last day of operation.

The company cites persistently high temperatures and the resulting changes in snow and glacier conditions as the reason. Despite intensive grooming efforts, it is currently no longer possible to ensure that the slopes and glacier infrastructure meet the necessary standards of quality and safety.

The ski lift operators plan to monitor the situation closely. As soon as conditions allow, ski operations will resume. It is unclear when that might be.

Brignone posted a video from Zermatt

This makes the situation even more complicated, especially for ski teams. As recently as the end of July, Zermatt had already suspended public summer skiing operations on the Theodul Glacier. Some World Cup teams are still able to train there under difficult conditions and are, in some cases, transported to the glacier by snowmobiles.

Ski star Federica Brignone had posted a video that barely resembled a summer ski resort: exposed rocks, meadows, and very little snow left. The clip was set to the music from *Titanic*, of all things.

At that time, the zero-degree line was at just under 5,000 meters; even at altitudes above 3,000 meters, temperatures of around 15 degrees were recorded. Because it hardly froze even at night, conditions on the Theodul Glacier deteriorated rapidly. As a result, Zermatt Bergbahnen suspended ski operations as of August 1.