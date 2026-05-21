The project for the Gornerli multi-purpose reservoir above Zermatt is likely to cost more than half a million francs. Keystone

The planned Gornerli winter power project above Zermatt will be significantly more expensive than originally assumed. Although the storage volume of the reservoir will be reduced, the plant is still expected to supply up to 650 gigawatt hours of electricity from 2035.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Gornerli project above Zermatt is being adjusted due to new climate studies: The planned storage volume is being reduced from 150 to 120 million cubic meters.

In order to still produce enough electricity, the Grande Dixence dam is to be raised by five meters.

The costs will increase significantly from 300 to 510 million Swiss francs. This is due to more precise findings on geology, topography and construction site logistics, with the federal government covering up to 60 percent of the costs. Show more

The project for the Gornerli multi-purpose reservoir above Zermatt is taking shape. Grande Dixence AG announced that the planned volume of the reservoir will be reduced from 150 to 120 million cubic meters, while the costs will increase by 70 percent.

Launched in 2019, the Gornerli project is one of the 16 federal priority projects that emerged from the round table on hydropower. It was also included in the cantonal structure plan for Valais.

The concept includes the actual dam with a height of 100 meters, the underground pumping station as well as the entire logistics concept and the analyses of natural hazards.

Project revised

However, climate studies are forcing the Grande Dixence power plants to revise their plans for the Gornerli winter reservoir project: The storage capacity will be reduced to 120 million cubic meters. In order to still achieve the electricity production potential of 650 gigawatt hours (GWh), the Grande Dixence dam will have to be raised by five meters. "Regulatory issues still need to be clarified with the federal government," the company wrote in its press release.

At the same time, the costs for the Gornerli project have been revised upwards from CHF 300 million to CHF 510 million due to new, more substantiated findings in the areas of geology and topography as well as issues relating to construction site logistics. The federal government would cover up to 60 percent of the costs.

Commissioning planned for 2035

Commissioning of the new facility is planned for 2035, subject to a final decision by parliament and agreements on landscape, environmental and compensation measures with environmental organizations, the municipality of Zermatt and the canton of Valais.

A storage volume of 120 million cubic meters corresponds to a winter storage capacity of 550 GWh. Initial feasibility studies from 2021 assumed a maximum capacity of 650 GWh with a storage volume of 150 million cubic meters.

"With 550 GWh, Gornerli remains by far the largest winter storage project among the 16 projects of the Round Table on Hydropower," emphasizes Grande Dixence SA. In addition to generating energy, the dam also plays a key role in the future flood protection of Zermatt and the entire Mattertal valley. The project also guarantees the municipalities in the region long-term water supply security for agriculture, tourism and drinking water.

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