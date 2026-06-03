In future, drivers in Switzerland will also be able to show a digital driver's license during traffic checks. Parliament has instructed the Federal Council to implement this.

Drivers in Switzerland will soon be able to show their driving license electronically.

Parliament gives the green light The e-driver's license is now also coming

No time? blue News summarizes for you In future, a digital driver's license will also be accepted in Switzerland during traffic checks. The National Council and Council of States have instructed the Federal Council to implement this.

The digital ID card will contain the same information as the paper version. This will remain valid and will not be abolished.

According to the federal government, the introduction of the digital driver's license is planned for autumn 2026.

In future, it should also be possible to present a digital driver's license at road traffic checks in Switzerland. The National Council and Council of States have instructed the Federal Council to amend the legislation accordingly.

As the second chamber, the Council of States tacitly adopted a corresponding motion from the National Council on Wednesday. It will now be passed on to the national government, which had argued in favor of adopting the motion.

The obligation to carry paper documents is now an outdated concept, argued the National Council's Committee for Transport and Telecommunications (KVF-N) in its motion. It would also make checks more efficient.

Esther Friedli (SVP/SG) said on behalf of the Transport and Telecommunications Committee of the Council of States that the digital driving license would contain the same information as the paper version. According to the administration, the introduction of the digital ID card is planned for fall 2026.

Federal Councillor Albert Rösti also said that the Confederation is already planning to introduce the digital driving license. Over 100,000 electronic learner's permits have been issued since 2023. There are no plans to replace the paper driving license with the digital driving license. Both options should continue to be available.

The National Council also adopted the proposal in March without opposition.