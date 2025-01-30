The farmers are the most powerful lobby in the Federal Parliament. With Markus Ritter, another of their representatives could soon be sitting on the Federal Council. Where does the farmers' power come from?

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farmers are strongly represented in parliament and are also gaining influence in the Federal Council.

With Markus Ritter, another farmer could soon join the national government.

Political scientist Oliver Strijbis sees the political success of farmers in their high standing among the population, among other things.

For Bernese National Councillor and organic farmer Kilian Baumann, farmers' great interest in politics stems from the agricultural sector's dependence on the state. Show more

More than 20 farmers sit on the National Council and Council of States. In addition, there are dozens of other parliamentarians who do not have a farm but are nevertheless connected to agriculture - for example in the form of a mandate in an agricultural organization or membership of a farmers' association.

The Lobbywatch platform counts 52 parliamentarians with a connection to agriculture. No other sector is so strongly represented in the Federal Parliament.

The influence of farmers extends as far as the national government. With winegrower Guy Parmelin and agronomist Albert Rösti, the SVP has two farmers in the Federal Council. SP Federal Councillor Beat Jans is also a trained farmer and environmental scientist. His party colleague Elisabeth-Baume Schneider grew up on a farm and is a hobby sheep farmer. And with Markus Ritter, a centrist member of the National Council, the top farmer in the country now has a good chance of succeeding Viola Amherd.

"Farmers are very well organized politically"

Where does the farmers' power come from? Political scientist Oliver Strijbis focuses on two aspects in particular: "The farmers are very well organized politically," he tells blue News. The Swiss Farmers' Association (SBV), which Ritter presides over, works very well. The members act in solidarity with each other.

National Councillor Markus Ritter was nominated as a candidate for the Federal Council by the center of the canton of St. Gallen on Tuesday. Picture: Keystone

In addition to the organizational level, the perception of farmers also plays a central role: "Swiss identity is strongly linked to the image of the hard-working farmer. Agriculture is perceived very positively in this country," says Strijbis.

According to Strijbis, most Swiss people who live in urban areas have a positive impression of farmers. "There is a perception that 'they do something important for our country'." This is not necessarily the case in the opposite direction.

Entry via local politics

Bernese National Councillor and organic farmer Kilian Baumann sees another possible approach: "Farmers often stand for political office at local level." This is how they enter politics.

This commitment is no coincidence: "The agricultural sector in Switzerland is dependent on the state, which is why there is so much interest in politics," says Baumann to blue News.

No subsidy cuts with Ritter in the Federal Council

On Tuesday, Markus Ritter was officially nominated as a candidate for the Federal Council by his St. Gallen cantonal party. If he is elected, people with an agricultural background would be in the majority in the national government.

"Farmers are already very strongly represented in parliament. This increases their chances of being elected to the Federal Council," says Oliver Strijbis.

In concrete terms, this means that Markus Ritter can probably count on the cross-party votes of his fellow farmers in the election.

With a Federal Councillor Ritter, agricultural issues would probably receive an additional boost in the political arena. "It certainly wouldn't do them any harm," says Strijbis. In particular, the position of farmers with regard to direct payments would be strengthened: "There would certainly not be a majority in the Federal Council that would tinker with farmers' subsidies."