25 men in Wehrmacht uniforms caused a stir at the weekend above the Iffigenalp. Now the group has spoken out and rejected Nazi accusations.

Men in historical Wehrmacht uniforms hiked through the Wildhorn massif.

They were checked by the Bern cantonal police and had to take off criminal symbols.

The group now emphasizes that there are "no political references". Show more

An unusual sight caused irritation in the Bernese Oberland on Saturday: 25 men, some from the USA and some from various European countries, were walking across the Iffigenalp in the Wildhorn massif area in historical Wehrmacht uniforms.

Hikers reported the incident to the cantonal police, who set out with a patrol and checked the group. They had to take off jackets with conspicuous symbols, but there were no criminal consequences.

Now the team behind "Project Edelweiss" is speaking out. In a statement, they emphasize that they have been operating as a historical re-enactment group for ten years and want to recreate aspects of the pre-war Alpine German school.

"Wrong and insulting"

"Any attempt to associate us with National Socialism is both false and offensive," reads the statement, which was sent to various media outlets. The men affirm that they have no links to extremist ideologies and that they abide by all laws.

"We fully respect the law and have no direct or indirect links to political groups or ideologies," the statement reads. The company "categorically refuses to be associated with National Socialism."

There had been an "excellent exchange" with the Bern cantonal police. They quickly understood the reality.