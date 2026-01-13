Jean-Marc is considered the Morettis' foster son and was at "Le Constellation" on the night of the fire. Screenshot BFMTV

He was in the middle of the smoke when panic broke out inside: Jean-Marc, who is considered a kind of foster son by the Moretti couple who run the hotel, now tells in a TV interview how he pulled people out in Crans-Montana - and why he finds the anger on the net "not fair".

He says that he later saw "people on top of each other" inside and reports that the 24-year-old waitress Cyane P. was found lifeless behind a closed door.

On the night of the fire in Crans-Montana, Jean-Marc says he was standing just a few meters from the entrance to "Le Constellation" when the first guests rushed outside screaming. In an interview with BFMTV, he describes how a mass movement suddenly formed towards the veranda - and how Jessica Moretti warned him with the words: "There's a fire."

Then it happened quickly: People had piled up at the porch door, the smoke had taken away all orientation. Together with others, he tried to pull people out - until there was "too much smoke". Later, when the flames had been quelled, he returned to the restaurant. According to Jean-Marc, he saw "chaos" there: People had been lying on top of each other on the floor, some had been burning.

His account of 24-year-old waitress Cyane P. Jean-Marc says that she was found at the back - lifeless, behind a door. In the hours that followed, they tried in vain to resuscitate her. According to media reports, P. and Jean-Marc were a couple, but he himself does not want to go into more detail in the interview.

At the same time, Jean-Marc, who did not want to give his surname in the interview, defended the couple who ran the business. In his view, some of the outrage on social media was "misplaced". He also contradicts the criticism when it comes to the question of fire extinguishers: "There were fire extinguishers in the business - we will be able to prove that," he says.

The authorities are still investigating what exactly happened on New Year's Eve. The following applies: as long as there is no legally binding decision, the presumption of innocence applies to all those accused.