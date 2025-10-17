It's going to be really wet in Switzerland next week. (theme picture) Patrick Pleul/dpa

After an unusually dry two weeks, a change in the weather is on the horizon in Switzerland. From Monday, repeated rain fronts will move across the country from the west - western Switzerland is likely to be particularly affected.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Meteonews, the first half of October was almost 70 percent too dry.

From Monday, the weather will change with repeated periods of rain.

It will remain changeable until at least Friday, with temperatures rising slightly. Show more

Switzerland must prepare for a wet weather week. According to Meteonews, the dry phase that has lasted since the beginning of October will end at the weekend. Rain fronts are already approaching from the west on Monday, accompanied by a mild south-westerly wind.

"In the north, between 35 and 87 percent of the usual precipitation is currently missing, in Ticino there has been no measurable rain at all in places," says the current weather report. Only on October 3 and 4 was there any significant precipitation.

At the beginning of the new week, the weather will initially be foehn-like in the Alps and the north-east, before it gets wet there too during the course of Monday.

Changeable fall weather expected

According to SRF Meteo, the first drops of rain could fall in Ticino as early as Monday night, while the rain will set in during the day on the Central Plateau.

Western Switzerland is likely to be the worst affected - especially the Lake Geneva region and the Jura, where thunderstorms are possible. Valais is expected to remain somewhat more sheltered. Overall, meteorologists are expecting changeable westerly winds that will last until at least Friday.

Temperatures will rise slightly and reach up to 16 degrees in the lowlands.