Immigration has turned around. More and more people from Zurich are moving to Aargau instead of the other way around. (Image: Old town of Aarau) sda

The canton of Aargau is experiencing strong population growth - but rising housing costs are pushing more and more locals out. The turnaround: More Zurich residents are moving to the canton of Aargau.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The canton of Aargau is experiencing strong population growth, particularly due to people moving in from Zurich and abroad.

Housing prices are rising and changing the attractive price of renting and living in the canton of Aargau.

The high demand for real estate has increased property prices in popular districts such as Baden by over 40% in a decade.

Politicians are calling for measures. Show more

The canton of Aargau has been growing rapidly for years: its proximity to economic centers, good transport links and more affordable housing costs are attracting people from all over Switzerland.

But the boom also has its downsides - rising housing prices and increasing displacement of locals, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Newcomers from Zurich and abroad

Net immigration to Aargau has accelerated significantly in recent years. The trend from neighboring Zurich is particularly clear: every year, around 3,000 more people move from Zurich to Aargau than go the other way around - twice as many as before the pandemic.

The districts of Baden, Bremgarten and Aarau are particularly popular. Many new arrivals are also coming from abroad, as the latest figures show: In the first half of 2024, the population of Aargau grew by 3820 people, including 2896 foreign nationals.

A survey by the Demoscope research institute revealed that most newcomers are well educated, in full-time employment and interested in owning their own home. Only 4 out of 10 new residents also work in Aargau - the majority commute to Zurich or other cantons.

Housing prices are exploding

The high demand is driving up housing prices. Property in the district of Baden is now 42 percent more expensive than ten years ago, in the district of Muri it is 40 percent. In the same period, asking rents rose by 12 percent across the canton, while the vacancy rate has fallen to a critical level.

Real estate expert Simon Hurst explains: "Aargau has caught up with the national average for home prices."

Displacement of locals

Rising prices also have social consequences: Local families and young couples are increasingly being pushed out of popular districts such as Baden. Iwan Suter, Head of Raiffeisenbank Lägern-Baregg, draws a drastic comparison: "In Baden, the competition for residential property is as fierce as in expensive ski resorts in Valais."

The districts of Baden and Bremgarten have been experiencing net migration within the canton for years. At the same time, cheaper districts such as Zofingen and Kulm are benefiting from inward migration. But even there, prices are rising, making it difficult for many people to find an affordable home.

Politicians are responding - with different approaches

The displacement and rising prices are dividing opinion in politics.

Adrian Schoop (FDP) is calling for less bureaucracy in building law to facilitate housing construction: "The opportunities for tactical delays in the building permit process must be restricted."

Mia Jenni (SP) focuses on the promotion of non-profit housing: "The municipalities and the canton should strengthen social housing projects instead of entering into short-term profit-oriented deals."

Urs Emch (SVP) sees the situation as an unavoidable side effect of the region's attractiveness: "You have to live with a certain amount of displacement."

Aargau is facing a challenge: the influx brings economic impetus, but it puts a strain on the housing market and exacerbates social tensions. Without stronger measures, the moderate housing costs that make the canton so attractive are in danger of soon becoming a thing of the past.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.