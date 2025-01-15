Federal Councillor Viola Amherd after announcing her resignation on Wednesday. Bild: KEYSTONE

Federal Councillor Viola Amherd is stepping down from the Federal Council at the end of March. The decision has caused mixed reactions among blue News readers.

The end of March is the end. Defense Minister Viola Amherd announced her resignation from the Federal Council on Wednesday. She explained that after 30 years in politics, the time was ripe for something new.

Amherd's resignation has triggered numerous reactions in politics. But Amherd's resignation has also triggered emotions among blue News readers.

"Despite all the criticism, Amherd has achieved the most as defense minister in the last 20 years," writes "Philosopherking", for example. And "Maimai12" says: "Dear Ms. Amherd, you were an asset in politics and achieved a lot. You have also stood up for women, who are still disadvantaged."

"Marc6" also pays tribute to Amherd: "Thank you, Ms Amherd, for your credible, cordial leadership and for putting up with criticism and the associated noise, which could be fierce depending on the critic and their style."

Gihateust31" takes a different view: "What has she achieved that someone else or others would not have achieved? In my opinion, nothing." And "Tobias31" writes: "Personally, I'm praising her too much. She has achieved a lot, I absolutely recognize that. But she has also made a lot of mistakes."

"SVP should take over VBS"

"Argus49" takes a critical view of the timing of the resignation: "After the SVP's recent demand for her resignation, this resignation has a bitter aftertaste. Amherd was certainly one of the quieter creators and had one of the more difficult departments."

There is no consensus among readers as to who should head the DDPS in the future. Some would like to see a centrist Federal Councillor Gerhard Pfister, others are not enthusiastic, such as "Verst": "For me, Pfister is not a suitable candidate, his stance in certain political directions is unbelievable to me."

Some readers are also calling for the SVP to take over the department. "The DDPS was the SVP's favorite department for years. In recent years, all they have done is complain - now they can show that they can do better," demands "Ueli50", for example. And "Kiocketi36" writes: "But now an SVP or FDP Federal Councillor should definitely take over the military: Let's see what he or she can do better then."

And "Trenton2" is convinced: "Pfister or Candinas and co. will bite their teeth out just as hard at the DDPS..."

Finally, "Heufiegrutz" thanks Amherd and says: "All the best for the future, good further strength and health, all the best wishes and with warmth, dear Federal Councillor Amherd!"