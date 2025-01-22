Bathing hut Rorschach Major fire in Rorschach SG on Monday morning Image: Kapo SG The bathing hut in Rorschach has burnt down completely. Image: BRK News The fire department was able to contain the fire, but was unable to save anything. Image: BRK News The hut was 100 years old. Image: BRK News Bathing hut Rorschach Major fire in Rorschach SG on Monday morning Image: Kapo SG The bathing hut in Rorschach has burnt down completely. Image: BRK News The fire department was able to contain the fire, but was unable to save anything. Image: BRK News The hut was 100 years old. Image: BRK News

Shortly before Christmas, the well-known bathing hut in Rorschach SG burns down. The building cannot be saved. The tenant has lost her livelihood: now she talks about the blow of fate - and how things should continue.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the fire at the Badhütte in Rorschach, the completely destroyed building is to be rebuilt.

Until then, the tenant has no livelihood.

Now she gives us an insight into her feelings. Show more

About a month ago, her livelihood went up in flames: When the well-known Badhütte in Rorschach burned down on December 23, the fire not only destroyed a historical monument, but also Beatrice Trachsel's livelihood and retirement provision.

The trained hotel manager has spent her working life in the hospitality industry. She has been the tenant of the Badhütte, which was completely destroyed by fire, since 2016 and talks about her loss in the Tagblatt.

Emptiness, sadness and gratitude

Built in 1923 and 1924, the three-winged, almost castle-like complex with two indoor pools was "a unique architectural monument", according to the Thurgau monument preservation authorities. The architecture of the 1920s, a mixture of traditional timber construction and modern technology, is exemplary and unique in the canton.

Trachsel got to know the bathing hut as a child: her grandparents lived in Rorschach and regularly took her there for a swim during the vacations. Back then, Trachsel remembers, her enjoyment was limited.

Today it's different: "I've lost a great love, so now I feel emptiness and sadness, but also a deep sense of gratitude," she tells the Tagblatt newspaper. When the Badhütte was put up for lease in 2015, she successfully applied and took over the unique pile dwelling in May 2016.

Reconstruction could take too long

Now she has to learn to say goodbye. The mayor of Rorschach, Robert Raths, announced on the day of the fire that the Badhütte is to be rebuilt: "It has the same significance for Rorschach as the Chapel Bridge in Lucerne." But it will be several years before that happens.

For Beatrice Trachsel, it could take too long for a fresh start: "I'm a positive person by nature," she says, emphasizing that she and her entire team would be ready to take on the task of reopening the bridge in 2026 or 2027.

However, this is hardly realistic. A new bathing hut could be built in Rorschach in 2028 at the earliest. The 60-year-old would have to bridge the time until then with other jobs. She already has ideas.