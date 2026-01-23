The Zurich City Council plans to significantly reduce the number of electric rental vehicles available. In the future, instead of the current 7,000-plus, only 3,000 electric scooters and e-bikes will be on the road—distributed among three providers instead of eight. The SP and the Greens are calling for even stricter restrictions.

E-scooters are a divisive issue: Some people are annoyed that they’re left lying around on sidewalks and in public squares—others find them incredibly convenient for getting around quickly. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about The city of Zurich plans to reduce the number of car-sharing providers from the current eight to three.

The fleet is set to shrink from the current 7,350 to a maximum of 3,000 electric rental vehicles.

The SP and the Greens are going even further and calling for a comprehensive network with permanent docking stations. Summary created with

According to Tamedia investigations reveal, the number of e-shared vehicles in Zurich is apparently set to be drastically reduced: from a total of 7,350 to 3,000. The Public Safety Department, headed by City Councilor Karin Rykart (Greens), is currently drafting new rules for the use of electric rental vehicles on Zurich’s city streets, Tamedia reported on Thursday.

According to the report, there are currently eight rental companies operating in the city with a total of 7,350 vehicles. About two-thirds of these are electric scooters; the rest are electric bikes and electric mopeds. In the future, only three providers will be granted a license. The city will issue a public call for bids for these licenses.

The Transportation Department declined to comment on the specific figures when asked by Tamedia. The city had previously announced its intention to limit the number of rental vehicles.

Electric Rental Vehicles: Global Discussions

E-scooters have been a topic of debate in Zurich and many other cities around the world for years. The main criticism is that e-scooters and e-bikes are often parked haphazardly on sidewalks, in public squares, or in front of building entrances, thereby obstructing pedestrians, people with visual impairments, and those with strollers or wheelchairs. Added to this are accidents, reckless riding, and the chaotic urban landscape. Many cities have therefore introduced stricter rules—such as designated parking zones, caps on the number of vehicles, or limits on the number of providers.

The city of Zurich has also been seeking to limit the number of shared vehicles and introduce stricter parking rules for some time. Under the new rules, e-scooters and e-bikes will only be allowed to be parked at designated stations in the city center and near train stations. An appeal by one provider delayed the plans until the city’s administrative court ruled in the city’s favor last December.

The left-wing and Green parties believe the city’s planned restrictions do not go far enough. They have therefore submitted their own proposals. The debate in the city council is expected to take place before the fall break. According to the report, the SP and the Greens want to expand the planned residential parking program from District 1 to the entire city.