Before vs. after comparison Blatten VS This is what the village looked like before the glacier collapsed. Image: KEYSTONE After the glacier collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, the entire village was buried. Image: KEYSTONE A perspective from above shows the extent. Image: Maps On the north-eastern side of the village, the water is backing up. Image: KEYSTONE

First the glacier collapse, now the threat of flooding: in Valais, there is growing concern about an uncontrolled discharge of the debris lake near Blatten. Although the first water is flowing out, the danger of a dam bursting remains.

Danger from dammed lake: A large lake has formed at the foot of the debris cone and its water level is rising dangerously.

A flood wave towards Gampel cannot be ruled out in the worst-case scenario.

Parts of the villages of Kippel and Wiler were evacuated and the storage capacity of the Ferden reservoir was increased.

Despite the onset of water runoff and the decreasing risk, experts continue to warn of possible new landslides and another dangerous damming. Show more

Following the devastating glacier collapse that almost completely destroyed the small village of Blatten, a new extreme scenario is now looming: a huge lake is building up at the foot of the debris cone - and this could unleash itself in a flood wave, warns the canton of Valais.

The official situation report from Friday morning states unequivocally: "The level of the lake is approaching the upper edge of the debris cone."

A tidal wave cannot be ruled out. Quelle: Swisstopo

Kippel, Wiler - and soon Gampel too?

The authorities have already evacuated parts of the villages of Kippel and Wiler because a flood wave on the lower course of the Lonza can no longer be ruled out. In the worst-case scenario, this would even overcome the 67-metre-high Ferden dam and reach Gampel and Steg.

In order to be prepared for the worst, the storage capacity of the Ferden reservoir has been increased, numerous measuring devices have been installed and the authorities continue to urge the population to remain ready to evacuate.

"The risk is decreasing - but it remains"

On Thursday evening, the regional command staff called on the residents of Gampel and Steg to prepare for a rapid evacuation. Stéphane Ganzer, Valais State Councillor, told the media: "A tidal wave cannot be ruled out." This was followed by a cautious all-clear in the evening: "The risk is decreasing, but it remains."

The water backing up in Blatten is slowly draining away. Quelle: Swisstopo

After all, the water is beginning to drain away. As cantonal geologist Raphaël Mayoraz explained, the Lonza is now carving its first channel through the 2.5-kilometre-long debris cone. This gives hope: The more water flows out in a controlled manner, the lower the risk of a sudden dam failure.

Ten million cubic meters of rubble - and the risk of a new collapse

Around ten million cubic meters of rock and ice are still blocking the valley. Satellite images show impressively how quickly the lake has formed - and how close the water is already to the destroyed houses in Blatten. Some parts of the lake are said to be over 30 meters deep.

But even if the water is now slowly draining away, there is no all-clear. Geologist Mayoraz warns that another landslide is possible at any time. And with it another damming up - with potentially even more catastrophic consequences.