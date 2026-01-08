There is a risk of slippery roads in large parts of the country. MeteoSchweiz

After snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, the roads are slippery in large parts of Switzerland on Thursday morning. The federal government is warning of an increased risk of slippery roads, and there is even a regional snow warning.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you MeteoSwiss is warning of slippery roads in almost all regions on Thursday with a danger level 2.

In Valais and the Bernese Oberland, there is still a level 3 snow warning with up to 80 centimeters of fresh snow.

Drivers should adjust their speed and driving style and inform themselves about the situation before setting off. Show more

After a night of low temperatures and snow, it is slippery in large parts of Switzerland on Thursday morning. According to MeteoSwiss, almost all regions are under a level 2 warning, which corresponds to a moderate risk. Locally occurring freezing rain is particularly dangerous.

The federal government is calling on road users to adapt their speed to the winter conditions and to check the current traffic situation before setting off. The icy conditions could lead to longer braking distances and loss of control when steering.

Heavy snowfall continues in the Alps

The situation remains tense in Valais and the Bernese Oberland. According to MeteoSwiss, a level 3 snow warning is still in force there, meaning there is a considerable danger. Snowfall of up to 80 centimetres is expected in these regions by the weekend. The most intense phase is likely to last from Thursday morning until Friday morning.

The authorities recommend increased caution on roads and paths, especially in the affected regions.