11.46 a.m.

blue News has since been able to reach SBB media spokesman Moritz Weisskopf. He reports that the incident involved a freight train fire in the old Gotthard tunnel between Göschenen and Airolo. It involved a freight train in which there were no passengers other than the driver.

The train driver was "slightly injured" in the incident, as reported by the Ticino police at the request of blue News. He suffered mild smoke inhalation.

According to the SBB, a fire broke out in the old Gotthard tunnel. BRK News

The only information on the disruptions was that the affected Interregio trains IR26 and IR46 had to turn around in Göschenen and Airolo respectively.

Trains running through the (fast) Gotthard Base Tunnel are not affected. These include the Eurocity trains and the Intercity trains IC2 and IC21.

Replacement buses have been used. The freight train is still being towed to Airolo today. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) will investigate the incident.