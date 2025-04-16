  1. Residential Customers
Easter traffic jam ticker Now you're queuing for an hour in front of the Gotthard - 6 kilometers of traffic jam +++ Train driver injured in Gotthard tunnel fire

Valérie Glutz

16.4.2025

Every year again: traffic jams at Easter. It seems as unavoidable as changeable weather in April. blue News gives you an overview of which roads are jammed with traffic jams in the big traffic jam ticker.

16.04.2025, 19:17

17.04.2025, 13:12

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Gotthard traffic jam before Easter is starting slowly.
  • There is a one-kilometer traffic jam between Wassen and the Göschenen rest area.
  • blue News informs you about the Easter traffic jam in Switzerland.
  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 1.08 pm

    Around 6 kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard north portal

    gotthard-traffic.ch

    Patience is needed today. You can expect a traffic jam of 6 kilometers in front of the north portal of the Gotthard tunnel. Travelers should expect a waiting time of one hour.

    There is also a traffic jam in front of the south portal. Travelers have to wait between 40 and 50 minutes. From the south to the north, there is a queue of 5 kilometers.

  • 11.46 a.m.

    Freight train on fire in the Gotthard tunnel

    blue News has since been able to reach SBB media spokesman Moritz Weisskopf. He reports that the incident involved a freight train fire in the old Gotthard tunnel between Göschenen and Airolo. It involved a freight train in which there were no passengers other than the driver.

    The train driver was "slightly injured" in the incident, as reported by the Ticino police at the request of blue News. He suffered mild smoke inhalation.

    According to the SBB, a fire broke out in the old Gotthard tunnel.
    According to the SBB, a fire broke out in the old Gotthard tunnel.
    BRK News

    The only information on the disruptions was that the affected Interregio trains IR26 and IR46 had to turn around in Göschenen and Airolo respectively.

    Trains running through the (fast) Gotthard Base Tunnel are not affected. These include the Eurocity trains and the Intercity trains IC2 and IC21.

    Replacement buses have been used. The freight train is still being towed to Airolo today. The Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) will investigate the incident.

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • Thursday, April 17, 11.26 a.m.

    Fire in the old Gotthard tunnel - rail traffic interrupted

    Rail traffic is interrupted due to a fire in the Gotthard tunnel.
    Rail traffic is interrupted due to a fire in the Gotthard tunnel.
    SBB

    Travelers between German-speaking and southern Switzerland will need strong nerves today: the railroad line between Göschenen and Airolo is interrupted due to a fire. This was announced by SBB on Thursday morning.

    The disruption affects the Interregio lines IR26 and IR46, according to the SBB website. Considerable delays and train cancellations are to be expected. The railroad is working at full speed to organize replacement buses.

    It is not yet clear how long the restrictions will last - SBB currently expects things to return to normal from 12.30 p.m. at the earliest.

  • 19.18 hrs

    Traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen is slowly clearing

    The traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen is slowly clearing. At the moment there is only a delay of 10 minutes.

  • 16.52 hrs

    Authorities close road to the Bavona Valley in Ticino due to heavy rain

    Due to the predicted heavy rainfall, the authorities in Ticino closed the road into the Bavona Valley late on Wednesday afternoon. According to Alertswiss, the closure will apply from 6 p.m. until further notice. Accordingly, the cantonal road into the Bavona Valley is closed to traffic from Cavergno onwards from early Wednesday evening.

  • 4.21 p.m.

    7-kilometer traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen

    A traffic jam 7 kilometers long has formed between Amsteg and Göschenen. Drivers must expect considerable delays on this section of the route. The time lost is currently 1 hour and 10 minutes.

  • 3 p.m.

    6-kilometer traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen

    A traffic jam 6 kilometers long has formed between Amsteg and Göschenen. Drivers must expect considerable delays on this stretch of road. The time lost is currently around one hour.

  • 1.34 p.m.

    5-kilometer traffic jam between Amsteg and Göschenen

    There is currently a traffic jam about 5 kilometers long between Amsteg and Göschenen. Drivers must expect considerable delays on this section of the route. The time lost is currently up to 50 minutes.

  • 1.31 p.m.

    Right lane closed between Giornico service area and Biaschina tunnel

    The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel.
    The traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel.
    Picture: TCS

    The right lane is closed between the Giornico heavy goods vehicle service area and the Biaschina tunnel. The reason for this is a broken-down vehicle, as the TCS writes.

    No further information is currently available.

  • 12.37 p.m.

    Entrance at Wassen closed

  • 11.43 a.m.

    The tension is rising

    Around three kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard.
    Around three kilometers of traffic jam in front of the Gotthard.
    TCS

    TCS reports that there is now a 40-minute queue in front of the Gotthard tunnel heading south. Shortly before midday, drivers have to be patient for four kilometers.

  • 11.14 a.m.

    Two kilometers of traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen

    The traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen is getting longer. A time loss of 20 minutes is to be expected.

  • Wednesday, April 16, 10.45 a.m.

    One kilometer traffic jam between Wassen and Göschenen

    The Gotthard traffic jam before Easter begins slowly. There is a one-kilometer traffic jam between Wassen and the Göschenen rest area. A time loss of 10 minutes is to be expected.

  • Can I get out of the car during a traffic jam?

    Can you get out of the car in a traffic jam?. The answer is clear, but ...

    Can you get out of the car in a traffic jam?The answer is clear, but ...

  • The ultimate list against traffic jam stress

    Oh dear, it's happened now: Despite good planning and setting off early, you're stuck in a traffic jam. The car is only moving forward millimetre by millimetre, everyone is grumbling and your nerves are on edge.

    Every driver's nightmare: the annual traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel at Easter.
    Every driver's nightmare: the annual traffic jam in front of the Gotthard tunnel at Easter.
    Picture: BRK News

    We've put together a few great activities for you (and your passengers). Guaranteed to keep you from getting bored!

  • Avoid the traffic jam

    The classic Gotthard traffic jam is already waiting for anyone trying to drive south at Easter. blue News tells you which routes will (almost always) get you to the south without stress.

    Avoid the Gotthard traffic jam. You can (almost always) get to the south stress-free on these classic routes

    Avoid the Gotthard traffic jamYou can (almost always) get to the south stress-free on these classic routes

  • Why an Easter bunny?

    We answer the most difficult question of all: why is the resurrection of Christ celebrated with a bunny?

    The question of all Easter questions. Why is it a bunny that brings Easter eggs?

    The question of all Easter questionsWhy is it a bunny that brings Easter eggs?

  • Sweet, sweet: bunny!

    Do you actually know what exactly the differences are between hares and rabbits? Or how expensive the most expensive Easter bunny was? Or do you just want to see cute bunny pictures? You can find everything in our bunny article:

    Material for Easter small talk. Here are 8 bunny facts

    Material for Easter small talkHere are 8 bunny facts

