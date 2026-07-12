The Matterhorn is ice-free: As high temperatures cause the ice in the Alps to melt at a record pace, the profession of mountain guide is also changing. Now the association is taking action.

Here's what it's all about The effects of human-induced climate change are causing the ice in the Alps to melt at a record pace.

Following several near-accidents on the Matterhorn, Zermatt mountain guides are currently advising against climbing it. The mountain is already virtually ice-free by mid-July.

Meanwhile, the Mountain Guides Association has updated its training program. Summary created with

This is already the second heat wave this summer; new heat records are being set somewhere in Switzerland are being set practically every day. And after a winter with little snow, the Matterhorn is already practically ice-free by mid-July.

Because of the increased risk of rockfalls, Zermatt mountain guides are currently refraining from leading new guests up the mountain, as reported by the “NZZ am Sonntag” reports (paywall). Accordingly, they are now only guiding private guests whom they know well up the mountain. Otherwise, they advise against climbing the mountain. Previously, there had already been several near-accidents when multiple rope teams were caught in rockfalls. One mountain guide who was struck had to be airlifted out by helicopter.

Because human-induced climate change is also altering mountaineering, the Mountain Guides Association has adapted its training program. President Rita Christen says she is shocked by the exponential speed “at which the effects of climate change are altering the glaciers and conditions.”

The ideal time window could shift

The association is now responding, for example, by incorporating more modules on the topic of permafrost. “The goal is to prepare mountain guides to deal with the risks posed by climate change,” she says. A particular problem, she notes, is the increasing danger of rockfalls. However, Christen is not in favor of route closures like those in Italy or France. So far, she says, the principle of personal responsibility has served us well.

Edith Lehner, the hut warden at the Hörnlihütte at the foot of the Matterhorn, sees the problem as stemming from the “Instagram era” and inexperienced mountaineers “who hike in a long rope.” This causes the rope to swing back and forth on the ground, dislodging rocks that endanger climbers following behind.

According to Lehner, it is quite possible that the ideal time frames for climbing the Matterhorn will shift in the future—to the months of June and September, rather than midsummer, as has always been the case.